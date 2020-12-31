Top Gwen Stefani Story Of 2020: 'Walks Out' On Blake Shelton

Gossip Cop's Take

Absolutely not, Gossip Cop determined. This same tabloid pushed this exact narrative a year, almost to the date, before. In Touch insisted that Stefani was prepared to walk away from the relationship unless Shelton proposed. Since she stayed with him in the year between the alleged ultimatum and the eventual proposal, we figured our ruling was the correct one. That wasn't the only faulty report about Stefani that the tabloid pushed. It published an article last summer claiming The Voice judge was pregnant with a baby girl. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor at the time and determined it was false, and time has only proven us right.