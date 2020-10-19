Gwen Stefani 'Walks Out' On Blake Shelton: Report

This isn't even the first time In Touch has claimed Stefani threatened to leave Shelton over a proposal, or lack thereof. Last December, the tabloid insisted Stefani was prepared to walk away from the relationship if Shelton didn't propose. Gossip Cop learned from our own source close to the couple that the rumor was total nonsense. Obviously, in the time since the article was published, Stefani hasn't broken up with the country crooner, proving our judgement was correct. When the tabloid wasn't predicting a breakup, it was predicting that Stefani would announce a pregnancy. The outlet claimed last summer that Stefani was pregnant with a baby girl, but that claim also turned out to be false. Clearly, this outlet just isn't to be trusted when it comes to news about Stefani and Shelton's relationship.