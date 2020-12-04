Gwen Stefani Spotted With 'Baby Bump'?

Yes, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged. Are the two also expecting a little one? Gossip Cop looks into the latest rumor about the betrothed couple.
According to the National Enquirer, just weeks after announcing their engagement, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have more reasons to celebrate. Apparently, the pop singer was spotted with a baby bump. The paper suggests the couple were trying for a child of their own for years. Stefani is a mom to three sons with whom she shares with her former husband, Gavin Rossdale.
An insider tells the paper, “Gwen isn’t confirming anything just yet, but she’s not able to hide it either.” The publication then references a picture it used for proof, where The Voice host wore an over-sized sweater. “After years of enduring grueling rounds of IVF treatment without any success, Gwen hadn’t given up hope of being able to conceive again. She and Blake even looked into adopting,” the source claims. The magazine reveals the No Doubt singer took a pregnancy test and “couldn’t believe” it was positive. The exciting news, the tabloid asserts, prompted the country singer to propose to his longtime partner.
From there, other unnamed sources share the details from the pair's upcoming nuptials, which the publication contends will be two storybook weddings. One ceremony, the magazine asserts, will take place at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, while the other will be held in Los Angeles. The outlet notes Stefani “won’t have a problem: walking down the aisle with a bump. “She’s a traditional Catholic girl, but everyone knows that this has made all her prayers come true. She’s not ashamed in any way,” adds the source.
The story concludes with the informant stating how the “Sweet Escape” singer saw what a natural Shelton is with her sons and desperately wanted to have a baby with him to complete their family, which, the tabloid implies, Stefani hopes is a girl. “Having a mini-me running around the house would be a dream come true for Gwen,” the insider divulges.
As we stated, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged, but the notion the pop star is pregnant is way off-base. Honestly, we’ve corrected this narrative so many times, it’s a bit nerve-wracking. And, Stefani just performed at the Rockefeller Tree Lighting ceremony where she showed off her visible toned-abs. Where is this baby bump the paper alleged Stefani has? More than likely, it was just a figment of the tabloid’s incorrect imagination.
In addition to false baby rumors, the Enquirer’s reliability has been questioned by Gossip Cop several times due to its reports about Stefani and Shelton’s relationship. Two months ago, the tabloid asserted Gwen Stefani tamed Blake Shelton. Before that, the magazine claimed Stefani and Shelton were about to break up because of their conflicting schedules. Clearly, since the couple is engaged and happy, the publication’s narratives are fabricated and this latest one cannot be trusted.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
