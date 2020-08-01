Gwen Stefani Reveals She's Having Twins With Blake Shelton?

Still, the magazine asserts that with this new “addition” coming to the family, Shelton may be following in Adam Levine’s footsteps and leaving the reality-singing competition to concentrate on fatherhood. The dubious source further contends, “Now that her dreams of starting a family with Blake are coming true, I wouldn’t be surprised if a wedding is next. It’s a magical time for them.” As we stated, it’s very intriguing that after purporting the pair were expecting twin girls, Life & Style now claims the couple are having twin boys. We’re not sure why the tabloids keep using the theme of “twins” and “IVF” treatments in regards to the couple, but Gossip Cop is pretty sure this is another fabricated story about Stefani and Shelton.