Gwen Stefani Reveals She's Having Twins With Blake Shelton?

A tabloid claims Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are having twin boys. However, this is a story-line we’ve heard before. Gossip Cop has looked into the latest gossip about the couple and can correct the narrative.
According to Life & Style, not only are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton expecting two boys, but the tabloid also claims Shelton will be leaving The Voice to focus on being a father. A supposed source tells the magazine there have been “whispers” Stefani is pregnant and she revealed the news to Shelton on his 44th birthday. The publication purports the “epic surprise” is said to have made Shelton “emotional.”
The supposed insiders go on to detail the couple’s journey to parenthood through in-vitro fertilization, which the unnamed insider says “has been fraught with disappointment.” “Their IVF journey was very trying. They’d given up hope a few times. There were many highs and false starts with plenty of heartache in between,” purports the alleged source. The anonymous insider adds Stefani has longed to give Shelton a child of their own. The No Doubt singer has three boys from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale. “With the help of IVF, her prayers have come true,” the sketchy source says.
“She says God wanted her to raise boys so she’s just going with the program,” the so-called insider says, adding, a girl “just wasn’t in the cards.” “Of course, Gwen was hoping for a girl. She’s she said twin girls would have been like winning the lottery, but the idea of two more boys doesn’t phase her a bit,” the supposed insider claims. It's very interesting this “source” would maintain a baby girl “wasn’t in the cards” for the singer when the tabloid claimed two years ago that Stefani was having twin girls. She didn't, of course, that story was wrong.
Still, the magazine asserts that with this new “addition” coming to the family, Shelton may be following in Adam Levine’s footsteps and leaving the reality-singing competition to concentrate on fatherhood. The dubious source further contends, “Now that her dreams of starting a family with Blake are coming true, I wouldn’t be surprised if a wedding is next. It’s a magical time for them.” As we stated, it’s very intriguing that after purporting the pair were expecting twin girls, Life & Style now claims the couple are having twin boys. We’re not sure why the tabloids keep using the theme of “twins” and “IVF” treatments in regards to the couple, but Gossip Cop is pretty sure this is another fabricated story about Stefani and Shelton.
Additionally, Life & Style’s track record makes it hard to believe this current story is correct. Last April, the unreliable magazine claimed Stefani announced she was pregnant in the middle of her “secret” wedding to Shelton. The story alleged the pair tied the knot at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch and during the exchanging of the vows, Stefani shared the news she was pregnant with a girl. This wasn’t true, either, obviously. There was never any wedding and Stefani wasn’t pregnant.
A month later, the publication asserted Shelton “dumped” Stefani on Mother’s Day. They are still very much together. It’s apparent Life & Style can’t keep up with its story-lines or stick with the truth, as the outlet had just claimed Stefani and Shelton were secretly married a month earlier. Gossip Cop wasted no time in correcting in the phony tale. Life & Style has no insight whatsoever into Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's life together, clearly.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.