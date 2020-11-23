Gwen Stefani Pregnant With Twins? Here's The Truth

So, Where Is This Pregnancy Announcement?

Gossip Cop found it a bit odd this insider would know firsthand what the pair wanted if they were keeping the news quiet. Nonetheless, six months have passed, and Gossip Cop can once again debunk this bogus tale. Gwen Stefani isn’t pregnant, which is a rumor we’ve clarified more times than we’d like to admit. At the time, we busted the phony report, and our false verdict still stands today. Recently, Blake Shelton proposed to Stefani, to which she said yes. The two shared the news on social media and if you look at the photo the couple displayed, Stefani has a very flat stomach.