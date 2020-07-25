Gwen Stefani Pregnant? Another Report Proven Wrong

365 days ago, a tabloid claimed Gwen Stefani was pregnant with a baby girl. This was inaccurate. Gossip Cop busted the phony tale when it came out. Here’s why we debunked the bogus story at the time.
The often incorrect tabloid, In Touch, proclaimed that Stefani was expecting a girl with Shelton after a string of unsuccessful IVF treatment. The tabloid purported the couple were trying for a baby for a while but they’re luck changed after they learned Stefani was expecting. “Friends are saying it happened naturally. And it's a girl! They're calling it their miracle baby,” a supposed insider told the magazine.
The so-called source continued, “Having a mini-me running around the house is a dream come true for Gwen. Plus, she'd seen what a natural Blake is with her three sons and desperately wanted to have a baby with him to complete their family.” From there the unnamed insider added Stefani would “cry herself to sleep” while she went through the IVF process and she was convinced Shelton was “going to leave her.”
The dubious insider further contended that Stefani wanted to get married before giving birth. “Being a pregnant bride,” the source stated “didn't matter to her. She and Blake will tie the knot before the baby is born because she wants to make it official by the time their bundle of joy arrives." The supposed wedding, the anonymous insider purported, was to talk place around Christmas time and would be a “small, intimate ceremony at Blake's Oklahoma ranch with their families and the kids and just a few friends."
Since the story came out a year ago and Stefani hasn’t given birth to a baby, it’s obvious the story wasn’t true. Additionally, at the time, Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Stefani who confirmed the singer was pregnant nor was she planning on getting married. Plus, this wasn’t the first time the tabloids insisted Stefani was pregnant through IVF.
Before this story came out, Gossip Cop busted the unreliable tabloid for claiming Stefani and Shelton spent millions on IVF treatments. The publication asserted that after spending so much on treatments Stefani intended to stop but didn’t want to tell Shelton because she knew how much he wanted to have a baby. This wasn’t true. Gossip Cop learned after speaking to a spokesperson for Stefani that the singer wasn’t spending millions of dollars on IVF treatments.
Recently, we busted Star for incorrectly stating Stefani and Shelton were expecting twin girls. Once again, the tabloid maintained the singer had become pregnant through in vitro fertilization and were going to wed at Shelton’s ranch after the birth of their daughters. This also was another fictitious story. The magazine had no proof to back up its claim, leading Gossip Cop to dismiss the fabricated story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.