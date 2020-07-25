Gwen Stefani Pregnant? Another Report Proven Wrong

The dubious insider further contended that Stefani wanted to get married before giving birth. “Being a pregnant bride,” the source stated “didn't matter to her. She and Blake will tie the knot before the baby is born because she wants to make it official by the time their bundle of joy arrives." The supposed wedding, the anonymous insider purported, was to talk place around Christmas time and would be a “small, intimate ceremony at Blake's Oklahoma ranch with their families and the kids and just a few friends."