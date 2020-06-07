Gwen Stefani 'Piling On The Pounds' To Carry Blake Shelton's Baby?

It’s also not like this is the first time the Enquirer has been called out for their less than truthful reporting on the two The Voice judges. Last year, the outlet swung between wild extremes when reporting on Shelton and Stefani’s relationship. In March, the tabloid claimed that Stefani and Shelton had secretly gotten married on Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma and the two planned to have a more formal wedding later in LA. This report was absolutely false, as the outlet proved later that year. In October, the forgetful gossip rag "reported" that Shelton was upset that Stefani kept pushing their wedding back. Which is it, Enquirer? Has the wedding already happened, or are the two lovebirds fighting over pushing back the nuptials? The outlet clearly can’t choose between the two narratives since both stories were totally made up, just like this one.