Gwen Stefani 'Piling On The Pounds' To Carry Blake Shelton's Baby?

Was Gwen Stefani “piling on the pounds” to increase her chances of getting pregnant with Blake Shelton’s baby? That was what one tabloid reported. Gossip Cop took our time looking into this story to make sure we made the right judgement.
The National Enquirer was, of course, the source behind the rumor that Stefani was trying to gain weight in order to bear Blake Shelton’s baby. The former No Doubt singer allegedly read somewhere that “heavier women” have an easier time giving birth. The outlet once again pushed the narrative that the now-50-year-old Stefani was undergoing IVF treatments in order to make her baby dreams come true. But in the meantime, Stefani would be “going all-out to pack on the pounds and she’s having a ton of fun in the process,” a suspicious source told the publication.
No foods are off limits thanks to this new high-calorie diet, and “she’s been stuffing her face with things she wouldn’t usually touch, like cheese doodles, French fries and ice cream.” That’s not to say that Stefani isn’t occasionally eating healthier food, “but for the most part it’s all about scarfing down stuff that will expand her waistline,” the “source” explained.
Even as Stefani tried to allegedly eat her way to a baby, Shelton was supposedly getting ready to take the next step in their relationship. The outlet bizarrely claimed that 50-year-old Stefani and 43-year-old Shelton had undergone a “secret trial marriage” and had been “cementing their love in several low-key celebrations,” which ultimately culminated in Stefani’s father giving Shelton “permission to ask for Gwen’s hand in marriage.” Honestly, what century do these tabloid writers live in?
Regardless, the tipster continued, “Gwen will try almost anything to give herself and Blake a baby, and everyone knows it’s been a real rollercoaster at times. If eating naughty for a while gives her and Blake the chance to be parents, it will be the smallest of prices to pay!" Absolutely every word of this bonkers story is totally and irresponsibly incorrect.
the disreputable outlet claimed that a photo of Gwen Stefani was “proof” that the singer was gaining weight, but it didn’t show that the star was any bigger than usual. In fact, thanks to Stefani’s large coat and many layers, not to mention the terrible angle, it’s impossible to see most of her body at all, let alone claim that it had gained weight. Plus, based on the Instagram photos Stefani shared over the last year, the songstress clearly has kept her figure looking pretty much the same. The outlet also trotted out its tired “IVF treatments” trope that almost every female celebrity over the age of 40 is subjected to at some point in their life.
Then there’s the bizarre section where the outlet claims that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani entered into a “secret trial marriage.” What even is that? Isn’t that just what dating is? A try-before-you-buy arrangement made before getting married? Also, it’s incredibly strange, not to mention insulting, to say that the pop star’s father would make Shelton and Stefani, who are both grown adults, jump through so many hoops in order for him to give his blessing. It’s hard to believe a story that goes to so much trouble to prove that it’s totally nonsense. Gossip Cop didn’t even try to believe it, which is why we rate this story as absolutely false.
It’s also not like this is the first time the Enquirer has been called out for their less than truthful reporting on the two The Voice judges. Last year, the outlet swung between wild extremes when reporting on Shelton and Stefani’s relationship. In March, the tabloid claimed that Stefani and Shelton had secretly gotten married on Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma and the two planned to have a more formal wedding later in LA. This report was absolutely false, as the outlet proved later that year. In October, the forgetful gossip rag "reported" that Shelton was upset that Stefani kept pushing their wedding back. Which is it, Enquirer? Has the wedding already happened, or are the two lovebirds fighting over pushing back the nuptials? The outlet clearly can’t choose between the two narratives since both stories were totally made up, just like this one.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.