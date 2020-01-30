Gwen Stefani, Miranda Lambert Battling Over Who Has The Better Bling?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Are Gwen Stefani and Miranda Lambert battling over who has the better “bling”? That’s the absurd story in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can debunk the phony premise.

A new article in the National Enquirer says Blake Shelton’s ex-wife, Lambert, secretly adores the jewelry style of his girlfriend, Stefani, and is looking to outshine her. “She’d never admit she admires anything about the woman who replaced her in Blake’s life, and now she’s doing everything she can to overshadow her,” a so-called “snitch” tells the magazine.

According to the supposed source, Stefani and Lambert are using the same jewelry designer in Los Angeles, and both put in special orders to look better than the other. This statement alone doesn’t make much sense considering that Lambert lives in Tennessee. “What’s weird is, these outrageously expensive pieces are going out of fashion in Hollywood – but not for Gwen and Miranda,” adds the seemingly phony insider. “For them, showing off their new bling is a way to one-up the other! The flashier and more valuable it is the better.”

Here’s what’s true about the tabloid’s article: Stefani and Lambert both wear jewelry. Here’s what’s false: everything else. As noted above, Lambert doesn’t live in Hollywood and she doesn’t exactly run in the same circles as Stefani – so which crowd of people are they both trying to impress with their bling?

It was major news when Lambert, Stefani and Shelton all attended the CMA Awards in November because they rarely cross paths. People magazine reported at the time that the No Doubt singer and her boyfriend were bobbing their heads during Lambert’s performance, while Lambert did the same when Shelton took the stage. Shelton and Lambert had a fairly contentious divorce, but they’ve both moved on, and she doesn’t have any relationship with Stefani at all. There’s no “battle of the bling” going on behind the scenes. If anything, everyone’s staying polite when they’re forced to be in the same room. A source close to the situation tells Gossip Cop the story is fabricated.

Unfortunately, the Enquirer loves inventing phony drama involving Shelton’s ex-wife and his current girlfriend. Back in November, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Lambert was overheard “blasting” Stefani’s looks during the CMA Awards. As noted above, nothing remotely scandalous went down at the awards show. Back in 2018, the publication alleged Shelton was making secret late night calls to Lambert behind Stefani’s back. These various storylines are pure fiction.