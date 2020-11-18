Gwen Stefani Is Leaving 'The Voice'; Is NBC Trying To Get Adam Levine Back?

A report says that the first few episodes of The Voice without Adam Levine haven't been doing as well as producers hoped. Executives are now allegedly looking at bringing back Levine, and Gwen Stefani just announced that she won't be returning for next season. Gossip Cop looked into the story.
"The Voice Wants Adam Back!" shouts a recent copy of In Touch. The magazine boldly declares, "Adam Levine hasn't turned his chair around for the last time." Anonymous sources tell the outlet that after the first few episodes of The Voice since Levine decided to call it quits after 16 seasons on the program, "execs know the show hasn't been the same without him. So they're trying to get him back."
"The fans miss him and his bromance with Blake [Shelton, 44]," the source continues, but there's a big problem standing in their way: Blake's new fiancee. "Gwen [Stefani, 51] loves working on The Voice and is hoping to do another season, but bringing Adam back could change that." Another mysterious source concludes by implying that Levine left the show on bad terms despite his consistent praise for the show and his co-workers.
A rep for the show shut down the rumor, saying, "There have been no discussions for Adam to replace Gwen." More importantly, it was just announced that Stefani isn't planning on returning next season, and she's handing her seat off to Nick Jonas — not Levine. Since the tabloid already trusts their unnamed sources' words over a person actually involved in the show, let's look at what else makes this rumor unbelievable.
The Voice didn't start as strong as it did last year, sure, but its premiere still topped the ratings — in fact, it did even better than its previous finale. Everyone on the show is performing well, especially with COVID-19 protocols still in place, so it's not like anyone on the show should be worried about getting replaced anyway.
The tabloid just doesn't seem to care for Stefani. It falsely reported that she was causing tension on The Voice due to her relationship with Shelton in October. It also made up a bogus story of the couple fighting off the set over their engagement. Neither of those stories were true, just like this latest Voice rumor isn't true. The tabloid has no insight, at all.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.