Gwen Stefani Jealous Because Blake Shelton's Giving Kelly Clarkson All His 'Attention'?

Was Gwen Stefani jealous over the attention Blake Shelton gave the couple’s The Voice co-star Kelly Clarkson in the wake of her divorce? One tabloid reported that Stefani was upset over Shelton’s growing bond with Clarkson. Gossip Cop looked into the story and here's what we've found.
Shortly after news broke that Kelly Clarkson had filed for divorce from her husband of six years Brandon Blackstock, the Globe reported that Gwen Stefani was “pissed” over her then-boyfriend Blake Shelton “giving Kelly Clarkson a shoulder to cry on.” All that attention on Clarkson supposedly left Stefani “fit to be tied.”
A source told the tabloid, “I get why Gwen is pissed. Suddenly he’s on the phone and texting to comfort his newly single friend – who just happens to be attractive and talented.” According to the dubious insider, Stefani was used to “being the focus of Blake’s attention,” especially after they’d spent months together in lockdown. But now Stefani was forced to share Shelton with Clarkson. Ever since Clarkson told Shelton “there was trouble in paradise between her and her husband,” that’s all Shelton would talk about.
Making matters worse was the effortless chemistry Clarkson and Shelton showcased on The Voice. “They argue and fuss a lot on The Voice, but it’s part of what makes the show interesting,” the source opined. “They have this sort of edgy chemistry between them, and they share the same sense of humor.” As a result, Stefani had apparently been “on edge,” the source proclaimed.
The source went on to outline all the ways that Shelton and Clarkson would make a good couple. “They are both country singers, and Kelly is a down-home Texas girl who isn’t a fan of the limelight, and Blake is happiest when he’s home on his ranch in Oklahoma hunting, fishing, and driving his ATV through the mud.” Stefani, in contrast, “always looks like a Barbie doll” and had a tendency to stick with the “Beverly Hills lifestyle.”
Moreover, the source continued, “Gwen eats like a bird,” while “Blake and Kelly both enjoy a good meal.” That’s a not-so-subtle nod to Shelton and Clarkson’s sizes. Then the source pointedly noted that this was “the first time Blake and Kelly have ever been unmarried at the same time.” What a load of malarkey.
In the time since this article was published, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got engaged, proving that the two, who had already been together for five years, are committed to each other. Besides, Clarkson and Shelton’s relationship is more like a sibling rivalry than a romantic connection.
This wasn’t the first time the Globe had falsely accused Stefani of being jealous of Kelly Clarkson, either. In fact, the tabloid claimed the only reason Stefani rejoined The Voice was in order to keep tabs on Shelton and Clarkson. Gossip Cop proved the story was completely bogus since reputable sources reported that Stefani, along with Shelton, were supporting Clarkson during the fellow singer’s divorce. That casts doubt on claims that Stefani would view Clarkson as competition rather than a friend.
This also isn’t the first time a tabloid has tried to slyly diss Blake Shelton with a healthy heaping of body shaming. The Globe claimed that Stefani was worried Shelton was too unhealthy to have a baby with back in 2018. Gossip Cop consulted with Stefani’s spokesperson who told us the rumor was “untrue” on all accounts. This magazine’s sister outlet, the National Enquirer, once reported that Stefani had told Shelton to get fit or she’d dump him. Neither tabloid bothered to get the story correct, and were horribly offensive while they were at it.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Reba McEntire Getting Called Out For Excess Plastic Surgery By Boyfriend Rex Linn?
Matthew McConaughey Quitting Hollywood, Changing Careers?
Report: 'Pathetic' Prince Harry Trapped In 'Nightmare' Marriage To Meghan Markle
Tila Tequila 2021: What Happened To The Former Reality Star?
Vanna White Taking Over As Host Of 'Wheel Of Fortune' From Pat Sajak?