Gwen Stefani Jealous Because Blake Shelton's Giving Kelly Clarkson All His 'Attention'?

This also isn’t the first time a tabloid has tried to slyly diss Blake Shelton with a healthy heaping of body shaming. The Globe claimed that Stefani was worried Shelton was too unhealthy to have a baby with back in 2018. Gossip Cop consulted with Stefani’s spokesperson who told us the rumor was “untrue” on all accounts. This magazine’s sister outlet, the National Enquirer, once reported that Stefani had told Shelton to get fit or she’d dump him. Neither tabloid bothered to get the story correct, and were horribly offensive while they were at it.