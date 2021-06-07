Gwen Stefani ‘Going All-Out’ On IVF Treatments And New Diet To Have Baby With Blake Shelton?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have gotten engaged this past October, but rumors surrounding the couple have followed them since they first got together in 2015. A year ago, one tabloid ran a story claiming the “Hollaback Girl” was putting on weight to increase her chances of getting pregnant. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the couple is today.

Was Gwen Stefani Gaining Weight To Get Pregnant?

Early last June, the National Enquirer reported that Stefani was “piling on the pounds” to have a better chance of carrying Blake Shelton’s child. The singer had apparently read a study that concluded heavier women had an easier time giving birth. Stefani had allegedly started IVF treatments and a new high-calorie diet at the same time to increase her chances.

According to an unnamed insider, the then 50-year-old singer was “going all-out to pack on the pounds and she’s having a ton of fun in the process.” Once forbidden foods like cheese doodles, french fries, and ice cream were all of a sudden staples of her diet. Though she still was consuming nutrient-dense healthy foods, “for the most part it [was] all about scarfing down stuff that would expand her waistline.”

“Gwen will try almost anything to give herself and Blake a baby, and everyone knows it’s been a real rollercoaster at times. If eating naughty for a while gives her and Blake the chance to be parents, it will be the smallest of prices to pay!” the source added. The story took a bizarre turn, claiming the two had entered a “secret trial marriage” and “cementing their love in several low-key celebrations.” Everything culminated in Shelton asking Stefani’s father for her hand in marriage.

Are Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Having A Baby?

So, of course, a pic of Gwen Stefani at a slightly unflattering angle accompanied the article, and by “unflattering,” we mean a slightly protruding tummy. As it always is with such pregnancy rumors and photos, you can’t really tell if she is or isn’t pregnant. Stefani, who has two children already with ex Gavin Rossdale, has not publicly said if she wanted to add to her brood and had not gained a substantial amount of weight.

While the absurd report the couple underwent a secret “trial marriage” is completely false, they did officially get engaged a few months later. Also, it’s worth noting Shelton has been married twice before his engagement and Stefani once herself. Wouldn’t those marriages be the practice ones? Regardless, if the two do decide to have more children at some point, we don’t expect to hear about it from the tabloids.

These rumors certainly didn’t stop after this story. Star wrote a report stating that Stefani was expecting twin girls through IVF and was a far as six months along. In December, the National Enquirer wrote that Stefani was out and about sporting a baby bump and that was the sole reason Shelton proposed. Gossip Cop pointed out the outlets’ horrible track records when it came to The Voice coaches and debunked the story.

