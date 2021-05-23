Gwen Stefani Expecting Twins Via IVF?

365 days ago Gwen Stefani was rumored to be pregnant with twin girls. She and Blake Shelton should have welcomed those kids by now, so Gossip Cop is looking back on the story.

Two Kids Incoming

According to Star, Shelton and Stefani were expecting twin girls through IVF. Having girls was always Stefani’s dream, but a source said the “IVF journey… nearly drove [Shelton and Stefani] apart.” The two were set to wait out the pregnancy at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. A tipster went so far as to say “When she’s about six months along, she’ll announce it on Instagram or with a big photo.”

This story came just months after the Globe made an almost identical IVF claim. A source informed Gossip Cop then that Stefani was not seeking IVF treatments. If that wasn’t enough, the sources in this story never bothered to explain why Stefani and Shelton were being driven apart. Without any evidence, we confidently debunked this story.

What Ended Up Happening?

This story claimed Shelton and Stefani had been trying IVF for over three years. That’s long enough for Stefani to have ever spoken about it which she never has. The outlet just wanted to run a big cover story about 50-year-old Stefani getting pregnant, so it invented IVF treatments to sound more legitimate.

Six months did go by, and then six more. No Instagram post, no “big photo”, and no baby announcement ever came. About five months after this story, the couple did make a major announcement, however: they’re getting married!

Stefani’s obviously not pregnant with twins in this photo, so we were right to debunk the story from Star. The wedding announcement naturally led to a fleet of other tall tales about wedding planning and fights, but they’re all pretty much hogwash. Stefani and Shelton are happily engaged, and you can catch them on The Voice together very soon.

Other Tall Tales

It’s worth pointing out that Star claimed Stefania and Shelton had a backyard wedding about seven months before they got engaged. One year later, it once again claimed the two had gotten married in Malibu. At least a backyard could conceivably be inconspicuous. This tabloid churns these wedding stories out like clockwork, but there’s no truth to them.

Most recently, it claimed Shelton was disgusted by Stefani’s extreme botox and fillers. This is the last place you should go for accurate news about the couple. Stefani and Shelton have not welcomed twins into their family, so this whole IVF narrative is completely false.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Harry ‘Rushed To Psych Ward’ After Crisis?

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Expanding Family With Another Baby?

Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?