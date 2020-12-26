Gwen Stefani's Diet And Exercise Secrets For Keeping Slim And Youthful At 51

Busting onto the scene back in 1995 as the lead vocalist of the band No Doubt, Gwen Stefani has come a long way in her career. From her solo hits, three Grammy Awards, rocking clothing line, and being one of the coaches on The Voice, she has certainly made a name for herself. And like many in Hollywood, is one of those lucky few that seem to only grow more beautiful with age. Now 51 and recently engaged to country star and fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton, Stefani still looks the bright-eyed 26-year-old we all fell in love with back in the '90s.

So what's her secret? Probably unsurprisingly, a lot of it boils down to her diet and exercise regain for maintaining those washboard abs and glowing skin. Gossip Cop has the scoop on her exact routine.