Gwen Stefani Can’t Decide Between Angelina Jolie And Ellen DeGeneres As Her Maid Of Honor?

Gwen Stefani had no trouble saying yes to Blake Shelton’s proposal last October, but choosing a matron of honor is proving more difficult. Between Angelina Jolie and Ellen Degeneres, she has yet to make a decision, and one tabloid says it’s getting messy. Gossip Cop investigates.

Matron Of Honor Mayhem

As many await Stefani and Shelton’s marriage, In Touch says the platinum blonde singer is contending with last-minute wedding details, including choosing the matron of honor. An insider explains, “Gwen is close with Ellen DeGeneres and Angelina Jolie — it’s between those two — but she hasn’t made a final decision yet.” Apparently, this is leading to animosity between the acclaimed talk show host and actress.

“Each feels she should be picked. It’s turned into a war, which is putting Gwen in a very awkward situation.”

However, according to the story, the bride-to-be is trying to keep the focus on her husband-to-be. Sources say the wedding will be held this summer on the beach in Malibu, near the couple’s new $13 million Encino mansion. They gloat that while most details have been decided, there’s still the matron of honor issue. “Hopefully in the end, whoever ‘loses’ won’t be too upset. After all, this is Gwen’s big day, and it should be perfect.”

Hardly a War

Maybe Stefani really is having trouble deciding between two close friends as her maid of honor? That’s not so implausible. Many brides-to-be deal with this and celebs aren’t immune. However, the tabloid suggesting that DeGeneres and Jolie are essentially duking it out to earn the spot is a little ridiculous. Alleging that it has turned into a “war” and that one of them will be the winner and the other, a loser, is the outlet’s fraught attempt to dramatize the decision.

Ironically, Stefani seemed anything but stressed about the situation when she alluded to DeGeneres in a mauve gown wearing hair extensions as a bridesmaid for her on an episode of the talk show in mid-March of this year. DeGeneres responded, “You just tell me the time and the place, and I will be there. I don’t mind doing any of that for you, because you’re my friend and anything you ask, I will wear. I will put extensions in my hair. Anything at all. That’s how much I love you, Gwen.” Now, Stefani didn’t officially ask DeGeneres to be the matron of honor, but the lighthearted banter basically confirms that the talk show host harbors no worries about the matter.

No doubt, the tabloids have tirelessly tried to purport nonsense about Stefani and Shelton’s upcoming wedding and their relationship in general. The National Enquirer reported that Stefani and Shelton called off their wedding after being caught on camera in a screaming match. However, the tabloid had little to no proof and the story didn’t stick, especially because sources had recently told the much more reliable source, People, that Stefani was excited about the upcoming intimate and emotional wedding ceremony. This same tabloid also published a story suggesting Stefani and Shelton got married in a backyard in 2019, more than a year before the couple was actually engaged, so take this latest claim with a tiny grain of salt.

Gossip Cop wonders if the tabloids will ever rest when it comes to Stefani’s wedding plans. Until then, we’ll be here to bust the salacious stories.

