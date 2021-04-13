Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Wedding Details Leaked?

This just in: the juicy details of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding leaked. One tabloid claims to know everything from the venue to the guest list to the vows. How true is the report? Gossip Cop investigates.

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Ceremony

Us Weekly says to start the countdown, because Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have finally confirmed a wedding date. Unsurprisingly, the precise date isn’t mentioned. After many setbacks and before they get sucked back into work, the couple are reportedly aiming to exchange vows this summer. A source adds, “Gwen and Blake’s wedding vows will be traditional, but everyone is expecting them to make heartfelt speeches dedicated to one another at the reception.” Given how overly generic this supposed comment is, it’s surprising the outlet didn’t suggest the music stars would sing their vows to each other!

Anyways, according to multiple other sources, planning is in full swing and Stefani is even close to picking her gown. “She’s been working with a designer for a while now,” a tipster exclaims and invites are being delivered as well. Who made the cut?

While the first ceremony is set to take place on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, a second, bigger bash will be held at an LA venue and boast a star-studded guest list including Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson. The story adds that all of the partygoers will be required to be vaccinated prior to the affair.

To conclude, the tabloid purports that guests can potentially expect to receive a performance from the singers saying, “They’ll likely do a duet or two!” And supposedly, they already have plans for a surrogate baby, too! Wow, so much to do in so little time, says the magazine. “They’re both so ready to be married and start the rest of their lives together as husband and wife.”

More Likely, Maybe Not

So, theoretically, some of these leaked details could be true. However, with a lack of solid proof, these deets are nothing more than hearsay right now. US Weekly is very vague with their reports of supposed wedding details, likely because they are mere speculation. It’s plausible that Stefani and Shelton have set a date and that she’s close to choosing her gown and even that their vows will be traditional. But these things are more like checklist items and not so much juicy details. The cover of this magazine makes it seem like it knows the specifics, but the actual article is ambiguous and fraught with generalizations.

Not surprisingly, tabloids have been incorrectly reporting this highly anticipated wedding for months. First of all, although they only announced their engagement in October of 2020, many tabloids speak of supposed setbacks as if they’re causing major delays, when in reality, it’s still been less than six months, which is completely normal. Furthermore, two months after their big announcement, the National Enquirer suggested that the two couldn’t stop fighting and feared they had made a huge mistake. Prior to their engagement, this same tabloid tried to say the two were living separate lives and barely hanging on to their relationship. Gossip Cop also busted a pre-engagement fabrication that alleged Stefani was threatening to leave Shelton if he didn’t propose soon.

Obviously, these tabloids aren’t keen on fact checking. Gossip Cop thinks they should “Hollaback” only when they can report the truth. Until then we will No Doubt serve you the real details.

