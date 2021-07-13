Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Want A Baby Girl Now That They’re Married?

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton planning on adding a baby girl to their family now that they’ve tied the knot? A gossip blog claims the newlyweds have been dying to have a child together and Stefani has her heart set on a girl after having three boys. Gossip Cop looks into the report.

A Baby Girl To Make Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s Family Complete?

Celebrity gossip blog Hollywood Life claims to have learned “EXCLUSIVELY” from a source close to The Voice judges Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani that the newlywed couple’s next goal is to add to their family. “Gwen and Blake are talking about having a baby and exploring that,” the alleged source tells the outlet.

The couple isn’t just after any baby, the tipster continues, but the elusive baby girl that Stefani has always dreamed of. “It’s no secret that Gwen wants a daughter; she’s spoken very publicly about it and having a baby is something that she and Blake have discussed.” Though Shelton “considers himself a father to her children,” the country music crooner “would really love a biological child of his own,” the tattler insists.

Stefani Dreams Of Having A Little Girl

Already a mother to sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo whom she shares with her ex Gavin Rossdale, Stefani apparently feels somewhat incomplete without a daughter to call her own. “Gwen absolutely loves being a mom to her three boys, but she also thinks it would be incredible to have a little girl,” a different source snitches. “There are a few different ways they can go about this, but the discussion is definitely on the table.” This leaves quite a few options open to the couple, including IVF, surrogacy, and even adoption. The source is annoyingly vague on the subject.

Regardless, the anonymous snitch presses on, insisting, “[Gwen] knows her age is a factor, but that’s not stopping her. She’d really like a girl and always has. She feels like it would complete her family.” In conclusion, the source, perhaps knowing that they didn’t have much to add but still needing to get the last word, repeats, “Their friends would not at all be surprised to see it happen and they are exploring all ways to do this. They’re wasting no time waiting.”

Gossip Cop’s Not So Sure

Gossip Cop has seen almost this exact same article so many times, it’s almost like we’re stuck in a time loop. For nearly the entirety of Stefani and Shelton’s relationship, the tabloids have claimed that the two are going to have a baby together and it will be the little girl that Stefani allegedly dreams of. Let’s get one thing straight: any outlet claiming to have some sort of “exclusive” source close enough to the couple to know of their reproductive plans should be looked at with more than a hint of suspicion. It’s so unlikely as to be impossible that a person who is trusted enough by the couple to learn of their family plans would be foolish enough to share that deeply personal information with anyone, let alone a gossip blog.

Shelton has previously scoffed at tabloid rumors and even went so far as to say, point blank, “I would say that 98 percent of this stuff you see in tabloids is a complete fabrication. Sometimes they get my name right, but that’s about it,” during an interview with Rolling Stone. It’s entirely possible that Stefani and Shelton want to expand their family, but you’d never hear about it in either the tabloids or on some random gossip blog. The only way to know for sure what the couple’s plans are for their future is to hear them from the stars themselves.

This outlet has gotten this kind of story wrong in the past. Back in 2018, Hollywood Life claimed Gwen Stefani was trying to hide a baby bump underneath ill-fitting clothes. Obviously, that wasn’t true in the slightest and Gossip Cop called the outlet out accordingly. The outlet also claimed the couple was planning to get hitched back in 2019, when in reality the two didn’t get engaged until 2020 and got married last month. It would also run a story two years in a row claiming Stefani and Shelton had gotten engaged on Valentine’s Day, which was utterly false.

