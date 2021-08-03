Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Turning To Nicole Kidman For Surrogacy Advice, ‘Praying’ For A Baby Girl?

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton turning to a surrogate on the advice of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban? One report says the two couples are commiserating about family planning. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Where Do Babies Come From?’

According to the National Enquirer, Stefani and Shelton want a baby, and they’re looking to friends Kidman and Urban for surrogacy advice. A friend says, “Gwen has talked at length with Nicole, who has been through the process.” Stefani’s apparently been so impressed by Shelton’s relationship with her three boys that she wants to have a child of their very own together.

An insider explains, “Gwen had her youngest, Apollo when she was 44, and she figured that was the end of her baby-making years… but she fell in love with Blake not long after,” and his affection has made her change her mind. The couple has reportedly also met with doctors to discuss options. A source concludes, “Blake’s already bonded with her boys and is praying they will end up with a girl!”

Gwen Stefani Asking Nicole Kidman For Advice?

The tabloid uses a photo of Shelton, Stefani, Kidman, and Urban to sell that the couples are close. The tabloid doesn’t mention that this is literally the only photo of the two couples together. Keith Urban is a coach on The Voice Australia, but that’s a world away from Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s stomping ground. Urban and Shelton will co-headline the Bash on the Bay, and that will be the first time the two are on a bill together.

It seems like the Enquirer was pressed to think of a couple that sought out surrogacy and Kidman and Urban were the first to spring to mind. Shelton and Stefani have not addressed if they want more kids, so we’re a bit dubious about this whole premise. Gossip Cop has already debunked loads of stories about a Stefani pregnancy. This is just a minor spin on that tired narrative.

We’ve Heard A Lot Of Gwen Stefani Rumors

We see surrogacy stories all the time, as they’re an easy way for tabloids to promote pregnancy stories for women over fifty. This tabloid is changing its tune remarkably quickly however, since it claimed Stefani had a baby bump as recently as December. She’s not pregnant, and she and Shelton did not have a shotgun wedding.

The bogus stories don’t end there: Shelton and Stefani were supposably bickering over the wedding, yet it went off without a hitch. The tabloid also said Stefani and Shelton had secretly gotten married, yet their actual wedding was still yet to come. This outlet is pathologically wrong when it comes to stories about Shelton and Stefani, so you can disregard this surrogacy story.

