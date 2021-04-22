Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Stepping Out Of Spotlight After Wedding?

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani planning to step out of the spotlight after they tie the knot? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’ After Wedding?

A recent edition of Star reported that Blake Shelton wants to slow down and live a simpler life in Oklahoma once he and Gwen Stefani get married. The tabloid refers to a recent interview Shelton had on Today, where he conceded that he and Stefani have “both pretty much taken it to the limit” in their careers. He continued, saying, “Hopefully, at some point, we get a chance to live some life, and I think we’re both ready for that.”

The article goes on to consult a source close to the couple. According to the insider, “Blake and Gwen don’t want to be a couple that works constantly and have no time for each other. They don’t want to run the risk of burnout.” The article insists the move is for the good of their relationship and family. Furthermore, they refer back to Shelton’s comments that their wedding will possibly happen this summer.

Finally, the tabloid explains that the singers are working hard right now, but they might be saying goodbye to showbusiness once they tie the knot. According to the magazine’s insider, “Blake and Gwen want to enjoy their life together, not as ships passing in the night.” The publication makes it clear that stepping away from the spotlight is something they both want, and it will preserve the health of their relationship.

Shelton And Stefani ‘Leaving the Spotlight For Love’?

So, is it true that Shelton and Stefani have plans to flee Hollywood for good? Actually, yes, but their plans are much less urgent and concrete than the tabloid would have you believe. While Shelton has hinted at plans to escape the spotlight, at no point has he make it seem like he and Stefani’s relationship would be in trouble if they didn’t, contrary to the insider’s implications.

It’s true that in Shelton’s interview on Today, after he was asked if he saw himself slowing down to live a private life in Oklahoma ten years from now, he remarked that he aims to achieve that in less than ten years. He also admits that he’s becoming more of a hermit and that he and Stefani are ready to slow down. That being said, he mentions no concrete plans to do so.

On the contrary, Shelton revealed in the same interview that he’s releasing a new album. Stefani is in a similar position, releasing her new album soon and possibly planning to tour once COVID restrictions are lifted. Additionally, Shelton currently plans to return to The Voice in November. While an escape from the spotlight seems to be their ultimate goal, it doesn’t seem like any solid plans have been made.

The Tabloid On Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani

Besides, Star has proved unreliable on the couple. Before they were even engaged, the tabloid said that they had exchanged vows on their Oklahoma ranch. More recently, Gossip Cop debunked the tabloid’s claim that the couple had a beach ceremony in Malibu. The magazine even reported that the couple was expecting twins, which simply wasn’t true. Clearly, the tabloid isn’t trustworthy when it comes to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s plans.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Aaron Rodgers Now Second Choice In Running For Permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down In Wake Of Prince Philip’s Death?

Michelle Obama Divorcing Barack, Stepping Away From The Spotlight

Flo From Progressive Net Worth: How Much Actress Stephanie Courtney Makes From The Commercials

Luke Bryan Beaten By Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant, Lied About COVID Diagnosis To Hide It?