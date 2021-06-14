Gossip Cop

News

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Secretly Married? Here’s What We Know

M
Matthew Radulski
9:35 am, June 14, 2021
Blake Shelton, in a dark blazer, cuddles up with Gwen Stefani, in a red dress
(Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are currently planning the wedding of their dreams, or so we’ve been led to believe. Rumors are flying that the Voice stars have secretly tied the knot. Gossip Cop has looked into the rumor, and here’s what we found.

The Smoking Ring

Stefani and Shelton recently stepped out with her son to take in the California sunshine. While out and about, sleuths noticed that she was wearing two massive diamond rings on her finger. Page Six noticed the rocks, as did anyone who would have walked by her that day, and the site speculates that she’s had a secret wedding.

The appearance of this ring is timed conspicuously with a recent Instagram post. Stefani posted a photo of herself holding a present beside the caption “she getting marriiieeed.” This leads the site to believe that she was getting married that day, but obviously, you can only glean so much from this message.

What’s Going On?

It’s possible that the two are already married, as the ring and cheeky Instagram post suggest. However, Stefani could just be excited about the future and chose to really glam it up for the day’s walk. Until we hear from Shelton and Stefani, there’s no way of knowing for sure. It’s definitely worth noting that Shelton is not wearing a wedding band in these photos.

Stefani and Shelton have not responded to this story either way, but Gossip Cop has our doubts. The couple has been planning to wed next year, with Shelton reportedly hard at work on a chapel. They’ve also been pretty transparent about wedding planning thus far.

That’s the real kicker here: Shelton and Stefani have consistently been above board and brought their fans along for the ride. When they got engaged, they immediately announced it on Instagram. We also know that Stefani has worn diamond bands in the past, so it could just be a case of mistaken identity. Bearing precedent in mind, Gossip Cop believes it’s best to take this rumor with a grain of salt until Stefani or Shelton make a proper announcement.

Previous Secret Weddings

We’re a bit dubious about this rumor just because we’ve already seen so many stories about a Stefani and Shelton secret wedding. Star claimed the two had a secret Malibu wedding a year after claiming the two got secretly married in quarantine. We’ve also busted stories about Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, and Keanu Reeves getting married in secret.

It’s certainly possible to have a secret wedding, but it’s also a well-known trope at this point. We know that someday Stefani and Shelton will be husband and wife, so it’s really just a matter of time.

