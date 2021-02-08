Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Planning Wedding In St. Bart's To Avoid Covid Rules?

A tabloid reports that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have found a sweet escape for their impending nuptials. Gossip Cop, however, is taking a closer look at the story. Here’s what we know.
A recent article from Life & Style claims Stefani has found the perfect location to wed her longtime boyfriend, St Barts. The tabloid insists that the Caribbean island’s restrictions for COVID-19 are minimal and that St. Bart’s does not require travelers to quarantine so long as they provide a negative COVID test. An insider reveals “twenty of their closet friends, family members, including her sons, Kingston, Apollo, and Rumi; would be flown out by a private jet for a three day, $2 million celebrations.”
The source continues, “They have a couple of verses in mind, like a 19th Century Catholic church that’s in Gustavia. It’s one of their favorites, easily accessible and absolutely breath-taking. Gwen can totally envision herself saying ‘I do’ there.” The magazine notes that Stefani’s dream can come true, now that her annulment from her first marriage to Gavin Rossdale was granted, which allows the singers to get married by a priest.
“Gwen and Blake are so excited about spending the rest of their lives together as husband and wife,” the tipster discloses, adding, “They’re literally counting down the days until they make it official.”
As magical as this sounds, Gossip Cop doesn’t believe this narrative is correct. The tabloid purports that St. Bart’s COVID-19 protocols aren’t as tight as it is in the States, when in fact that isn’t true. Recently, France decided to close the borders of the popular destination island until further notice. If Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are “days away” from marrying, they’re certainly not doing it on the Caribbean island. Stefani did state she didn’t want attendees wearing masks at her wedding, but the pop singer takes the health regulations for COVID-19 very seriously.
“My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they’re so scared so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. Like, I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing. Even when you cut it down to just family, it’s too many people for COVID so we’re sort of going to see what happens in the next few months,” The Voice host shared.
Additionally, it’s a little hard to believe anything Life & Style reports, when the tabloid has made some interesting accusations before. It wasn’t too long ago that the publication asserted Blake Shelton felt smothered by Gwen Stefani. There was also a time where the tabloid alleged Shelton and Stefani wed on her 50th birthday. Obviously, neither of those stories were true, so it's impossible to trust this one. While the pair haven’t revealed when or where their actual ceremony will be, Gossip Cop isn’t buying this Caribbean wedding narrative.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
