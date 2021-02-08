Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Planning Wedding In St. Bart's To Avoid Covid Rules?

Gossip Cop's Takes On The Story

As magical as this sounds, Gossip Cop doesn’t believe this narrative is correct. The tabloid purports that St. Bart’s COVID-19 protocols aren’t as tight as it is in the States, when in fact that isn’t true. Recently, France decided to close the borders of the popular destination island until further notice. If Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are “days away” from marrying, they’re certainly not doing it on the Caribbean island. Stefani did state she didn’t want attendees wearing masks at her wedding, but the pop singer takes the health regulations for COVID-19 very seriously.