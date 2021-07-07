Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Gwen Stefani in a white dress smiling with blake shelton in a black suit Celebrities Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Planning Second Wedding Ceremony In LA?

It’s official: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are finally married. The two Voice coaches tied the knot Saturday in Oklahoma. A year ago, one tabloid claimed the couple was planning to spend $10 million on two lavish wedding ceremonies. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see how far the couple has come down the […]

 by Cortland Ann
Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande in yellow Versace dress. Lifestyle The Best Amazon Dupes Under $30 For Dua Lipa & Ariana Grande’s Famous Yellow Dress

There’s a new dress in town, and it’s looking like it’ll be one of the cutest styles of the summer. I mean, celebs everywhere already love it.

by Kelsey Michal
Paulina Porizkova wears an off the shoulder green dress in front of a blue background Celebrities Paulina Porizkova Poses Totally Naked In Cheeky Instagram Pic

At 56, Paulina Porizkova shows no signs of fading away anytime soon. The world-class model and actress wowed all of Instagram with a pic that bared her body and soul. We’ve all seen our garden variety bathroom mirror pics, but Porizkova’s photo shows a more vulnerable peek at the model rather than the typical thirst […]

 by Eric Gasa
Brendan Fraser in a navy suit against a white background Celebrities Friends Worried ‘Bloated’ Brendan Fraser’s Dramatic Weight Gain Could Be ‘Fatal’?

Are Brendan Fraser‘s friends fearing the worst after witnessing the star’s “shocking” weight gain? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. Brendan Fraser ‘Stunned’ Fans With Weight Gain? This week’s edition of the Globe reports Brendan Fraser didn’t look like himself while promoting his new film No Sudden Move. Fraser’s […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Planning Second Wedding Ceremony In LA?

C
Cortland Ann
6:00 pm, July 7, 2021
Gwen Stefani in a white dress smiling with blake shelton in a black suit
(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It’s official: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are finally married. The two Voice coaches tied the knot Saturday in Oklahoma. A year ago, one tabloid claimed the couple was planning to spend $10 million on two lavish wedding ceremonies. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see how far the couple has come down the aisle. 

Two Lavish Weddings 

Before they were even engaged, Us Weekly ran a piece this time last year saying the couple had begun to countdown to two lavish weddings: one in Oklahoma and the other at their Los Angeles mansion. “These will be the two most special days of their lives, so they’re going all out,” a secret source told the outlet.

At the time of publication, the source indicated the couple was looking at a July or August wedding date, though they left off the year they were thinking. “It all depends on the availability of certain family members and friends,” the source said. Because of the pandemic, Shelton and Stefani wanted “to ensure that all their loved ones can safely attend before setting anything in stone,” in order to throw “a very, very big party.” The outlet predicted over 200 guests were to be invited to both weddings, with the LA ceremony being more intimate and the Oklahoma one being the “big blowout celebration.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

Keep in mind this article ran before the couple was even engaged. Shelton didn’t officially propose until October 2020. The outlet turned out to be right that the eventual wedding would happen in the summer. However, according to People, Shelton and Stefani had only one ceremony in Oklahoma this weekend. It wasn’t a “big blowout” event. Instead, only 40 guests attended the nuptials. It’s possible the duo could plan another wedding in California, but odds are that the couple will stick with the one. 

Us Weekly is often wrong about the musical couple and has run multiple false stories since this one was published. Last August, the pair were reportedly ready to have a baby as soon as possible. Even though Stefani wore a poofy dress on Saturday, she clearly was not pregnant. An article released in April claimed the couple’s wedding details were leaked, an almost identical story with this one from last summer. Just like this one, that story got a lot of the eventual wedding details wrong. A month ago, the magazine said the couple was ready to call it quits after a huge fight. Obviously, Us Weekly can’t get its story straight.

More News From Gossip Cop

Reports Say Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, And Gwen Stefani All Getting Married In Malibu Soon

Blake Shelton Kept Adam Levine From Rejoining ‘The Voice’?

Blake Shelton And Miranda Lambert In ‘Toxic’ Feud Over Competing Careers?

Gwen Stefani Furious With Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Over Son’s Injuries: Report

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.