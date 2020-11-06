Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Planning $10 Million Wedding And Multiple Ceremonies: Conflicting Reports Emerge

The Voice stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just announced their engagement after five years of dating. The singers now look ahead to planning their wedding, and tabloids can’t decide if it will be big or small. Gossip Cop investigates the conflicting reports.
In Star’s cover story, a massive $10 million two ceremony wedding appears to be in the works. The two allegedly want to have “two special affairs — one low-key ceremony” on Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma, and “another lavish blow-out bash at their new spread in Los Angeles.” Stefani is reportedly excited to plan the wedding, despite the logistical nightmare that is planning two events during a pandemic. The tabloid then runs down who would be on the guest list, including their fellow Voice coaches Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson as the potential best man and maid of honor.
In OK!’s version of the story, the two are “leaning toward an intimate and low-key affair, with just a few dozen friends and family.” According to a source, “the guest list may grow once they finalize the plans,” but as of now, they are “not interested in a splashy affair.” The splashiness is apparently being reserved for Shelton’s afterparty, where the tabloid says “everyone’s going to have a blast.”
In Life & Style’s report, we’re back up to two weddings. The tabloid says that there will soon be a “Christmas wedding” in Oklahoma, followed by a “bigger ceremony” in Los Angeles “after the pandemic.” Both ceremonies “are bound to be beautiful and heartfelt.” This version is very similar to Star’s, with a similar guest list too. In this version, Levine would be playing with Maroon 5 instead of serving as the best man, so there are some minor differences.
The smoking gun to this story comes from the fact that all three of these tabloids are owned by the same company. That means the publications are all just throwing any ideas they can think of up against the wall. If the parent company had any legitimate information, then these stories would be the same.
Since Stefani and Shelton just got engaged, it’s safe to say that all the plans are bound to change in time. People reported that it will be a smaller wedding which will hopefully happen soon. Obviously, plans will be effect by COVID-19 which limits the maximum number of guests. It looks like OK! has the story closest to being true, but that’s more coincidental than anything else. You throw enough wedding speculation into the world and you’re bound to get some parts right.
These tabloids have repeatedly missed the mark when it comes to stories about Shelton and Stefani. Life & Style previously claimed that the two were leaving Hollywood behind in favor of Oklahoma. The wedding story from this tabloid claims a lavish ceremony will happen in LA, so it can’t even keep its own narrative straight. The two are still judges on The Voice, so Gossip Cop busted the report.
In another bogus story, the same tabloid said that Shelton was feeling smothered by Stefani, yet the two are now engaged. For more baseless drama, there was the bizarre report that Stefani and Clarkson were feuding on set, but now they’re close enough for Clarkson to be the maid of honor apparently. These outlets have no consistent narrative when it comes to this couple, so it makes all of these incompatible wedding stories all the less believable.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.