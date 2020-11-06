Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Planning $10 Million Wedding And Multiple Ceremonies: Conflicting Reports Emerge

Since Stefani and Shelton just got engaged, it’s safe to say that all the plans are bound to change in time. People reported that it will be a smaller wedding which will hopefully happen soon. Obviously, plans will be effect by COVID-19 which limits the maximum number of guests. It looks like OK! has the story closest to being true, but that’s more coincidental than anything else. You throw enough wedding speculation into the world and you’re bound to get some parts right.