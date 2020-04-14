10 Photos Of Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton That Prove They’re The Cutest Couple

By Griffin Matis |

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are undeniably one of our favorite power couples in entertainment. The No Doubt singer and the country superstar were fun to watch as they competed against one another on the latest season of The Voice, but their offscreen romance might be the sweetest thing we’ve ever seen. We compiled a few of our favorite photos of the couple throughout their four and a half year relationship!

Blake Shelton’s been a fan of the Arizona Cardinals for decades, and it was extremely cute to see him sharing that passion with Gwen Stefani in December 2015. They were first reported to be dating around September of that year, so taking your new-ish girlfriend down to the sidelines of your favorite football team is an incredible move. Look at that smile!

A few months later, the two attended the Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons together. It was one of the first times we saw the two killing it in a familiar color combination, with Blake Shelton in a dark suit and Gwen Stefani in a gorgeous red dress. The two weren’t shy with their affection, but we’re not judging.

While the more casual date pictures are cute and all, there’s something else going on entirely in the photos of the two performing together. It’s always incredible to watch these two music titans on stage, but to see them together is electrifying. They embraced at the iHeartRadio Theater (below) and their performance at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2016 (second down) was absolutely lovely.

Of course, as their relationship developed, we got to see more and more of them together. Stefani and Shelton even attended the State Dinner for Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at the White House in October 2016 together. They spent some time chatting with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his then-partner, Sandra Lee.

They quickly became a highlight of nearly every awards show. Stefani and Shelton always seemed to make each other laugh and smile, which is really all you can ask for in life.

Seeing them support each other at career events, like at the opening of Gwen Stefani’s Vegas residency in June 2018, never gets old. Say what you will about People naming Blake Shelton the sexiest man alive, but you can’t say they aren’t a beautiful couple.

Likewise, seeing Stefani supporting Blake Shelton’s UglyDolls with her kids in April 2019 was just as sweet. We love a supportive relationship, and these two are hard to beat in that category. The way she looks at him is too much!

It’s not all kisses and affection though. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani can be plenty playful, like this silly moment from the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards.

But who could forget their beautiful performance at the 62nd Grammys this past January? The two singers rocked our world and our hearts in one fell swoop.