Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Fighting Over His ‘Jealousy,’ ‘Obsession?’

Did a public fight between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton over his jealousy and his obsession with their upcoming wedding lead to fears that the two might break up? A tabloid says the pair’s “ugly spat” has the couple nearing a breaking point. Gossip Cop investigated the rumors.

A recent edition of the Globe reported that Blake Shelton and his fiancee Gwen Stefani were spotted having a vicious fight outside of the “Sweet Escape” singer’s Pasadena recording studio. A source told the tabloid that wedding planning had “put tremendous strain” on the two of them. “All the stress boiled over and suddenly they were at each other’s throats!” the source exclaimed.

Blake Shelton’s “Jealousy” Causing Gwen Stefani Problems?

The two were supposedly arguing over Stefani’s desire to make new music even though Shelton allegedly wanted her to focus on him and their upcoming wedding. The country music singer was also upset because Stefani planned to team up with “a string of stud-muffins,” like Harry Styles, The Weeknd, and Tyga, on her new songs. Shelton was apparently “crazy jealous that she wants to work with other handsome guys.”

Shelton, who the tabloid insisted had become “obsessed” with turning his Oklahoma ranch into the perfect site for the pair’s wedding, allegedly felt like he was the only one taking the wedding prep seriously. While he was “splashing out a small fortune” on the wedding, Stefani was “devoting all her time to her career and singing with a bunch of hunks,” which left him feeling “used,” the source tattled. For her part, Stefani had supposedly told friends that she was frustrated her career had to go on the backburner so she could focus on her relationship with Shelton.

Gossip Cop’s Not Ready To Believe

The only proof the tabloid provided of the so-called “ugly spat” was the word of an anonymous source and pictures of Shelton and Stefani talking outside. Other outlets also picked up on this supposed fight, and each publication printed different reasons for the blow up. The National Enquirer, for example, claimed it was Stefani’s lackluster reaction to the endless wedding planning Shelton had made.

In reality, there’s no proof there was a fight at all. It’s also unlikely that Shelton would be jealous of Stefani working with other men, especially since the topic would have definitely come up in the five years the two dated BEFORE they got engaged. Shelton is no doubt excited to marry Stefani, but the tabloids are definitely exaggerating his “obsession” with wedding planning.

Gossip Cop has already debunked rumors from the Globe that accused Blake Shelton of being a “groomzilla.” We can’t be expected to take anything the outlet prints seriously, considering the fact that it once claimed Gwen Stefani was canceling her Vegas residency because she was pregnant at age 50. The real reason the residency was ended early was because of the coronavirus pandemic, though the tabloid conveniently left that out. It’s typical of this outlet to publish unverified, blatantly false stories, which is why it shouldn’t be trusted.

