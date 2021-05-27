Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Expecting Twins After Wedding?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton started dating back in 2015 before getting engaged last October. Naturally, the next move for the 51-year-old No Doubt frontwoman and 44-year-old country singer would be to have a baby together. Stafani already has three from her ex, Gavin Rossdale, but could she be having one more? With so many rumors surfacing, let’s look into a few Gossip Cop has reported on.

Out With A Baby Bump?

In December, National Enquirer alleged there was a bun in Stefani’s oven and this could be why Shelton proposed. Apparently, the “Cool” singer saw Shelton interact with her kids and wanted another one. The tabloid also said she hoped it was a girl, as she has all boys now. Gossip Cop noted the rumor was way off base, citing Stefani’s appearance at a tree lighting ceremony “sans bump”. Almost five months later? It looks like we were correct.

Secretly Married And Pregnant

A 2020 report from In Touch claimed not only was the couple pregnant this time but already married. “After years of enduring grueling rounds of IVF treatment without any success, Gwen had given up hope of being able to conceive again,” an inside source told the magazine, who also said adoption was talked about.

The tabloid then delved into a phony retelling of the supposed ceremony, noting that the vows took place via a video call with a justice of the peace. Everything that came out about this story was false, according to Gossip Cop. The couple is engaged, but not yet married, and not pregnant.

Baby Fever

US Weekly joined the baby tabloid train with their August 17, 2020 cover story. In it, the rag says the couple already had a name picked out and were building a $13 million “L.A. dream home.” As for how the baby, the publication had two “sources” push surrogacy as the most likely way Stefani would have her fourth kid. While Gossip Cop believed the couple could eventually have a kid together, then was not that time. With no real proof and plenty of previous false stories to look back on, the article was busted.

Twins?

Life & Style claimed the Voice couple were having twin boys back in July. It even alleged Blake Shelton was prepared to leave the show to be a father. Picking the invitro route this time, the rag announced Stefani was having a girl. Gossip Cop deemed this narrative false, citing a debunked story the same outlet published where the couple was pregnant with twin girls.

