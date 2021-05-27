Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

screenshot of Lea Michele singing on Glee News ‘Glee’ Star Opens Up About Getting Bullied By Lea Michele

Glee star Heather Morris has opened up in recent years about working with Lea Michele. This week, she continued talking about her former co-star, and it ain’t good folks. Scared To Report This week, Morris appeared on the Everything Iconic podcast where she discussed Britney Spears, the ups and downs of Glee, and, eventually, Michele. […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Blake Shelton, in a dark blazer, cuddles up with Gwen Stefani, in a red dress Baby Buzz Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Expecting Twins After Wedding?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton started dating back in 2015 before getting engaged last October. Naturally, the next move for the 51-year-old No Doubt frontwoman and 44-year-old country singer would be to have a baby together. Stafani already has three from her ex, Gavin Rossdale, but could she be having one more? With so many […]

 by Cortland Ann
Eminem wears a dark jacket and hat as he gives a speech News Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Just Posted The Hottest Bikini Selfie, See The Pic Here

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is clearly ready for some pool or beach time this summer. The 25-year-old social media influencer certainly looked summer-ready in her white bikini and complementary powder blue bucket hat. The saucy bathroom selfie is sure to get Hailie some new followers.  Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has always […]

 by Brianna Morton
Jennifer Lopez looking ahead with a smiling Alex Rodriguez Celebrities Alex Rodriguez Still Thought Jennifer Lopez Would Date Him Again Before She Reunited With Ben Affleck?

Was Alex Rodriguez expecting to reunite with Jennifer Lopez, and blindsided by her reunion with Ben Affleck? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates. Alex Rodriguez ‘Flabbergasted’ By Bennifer Reunion? The most recent edition of the Globe alleged that Jennifer Lopez’s ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez was shocked that she reunited with Ben Affleck shortly after their […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Baby Buzz

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Expecting Twins After Wedding?

C
Cortland Ann
12:00 pm, May 27, 2021
Blake Shelton, in a dark blazer, cuddles up with Gwen Stefani, in a red dress
(Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton started dating back in 2015 before getting engaged last October. Naturally, the next move for the 51-year-old No Doubt frontwoman and 44-year-old country singer would be to have a baby together. Stafani already has three from her ex, Gavin Rossdale, but could she be having one more? With so many rumors surfacing, let’s look into a few Gossip Cop has reported on. 

Out With A Baby Bump?

In December, National Enquirer alleged there was a bun in Stefani’s oven and this could be why Shelton proposed. Apparently, the “Cool” singer saw Shelton interact with her kids and wanted another one. The tabloid also said she hoped it was a girl, as she has all boys now. Gossip Cop noted the rumor was way off base, citing Stefani’s appearance at a tree lighting ceremony “sans bump”. Almost five months later? It looks like we were correct.

Secretly Married And Pregnant

A 2020 report from In Touch claimed not only was the couple pregnant this time but already married. “After years of enduring grueling rounds of IVF treatment without any success, Gwen had given up hope of being able to conceive again,” an inside source told the magazine, who also said adoption was talked about.

The tabloid then delved into a phony retelling of the supposed ceremony, noting that the vows took place via a video call with a justice of the peace. Everything that came out about this story was false, according to Gossip Cop. The couple is engaged, but not yet married, and not pregnant.

Baby Fever

US Weekly joined the baby tabloid train with their August 17, 2020 cover story. In it, the rag says the couple already had a name picked out and were building a $13 million “L.A. dream home.” As for how the baby, the publication had two “sources” push surrogacy as the most likely way Stefani would have her fourth kid. While Gossip Cop believed the couple could eventually have a kid together, then was not that time. With no real proof and plenty of previous false stories to look back on, the article was busted.

Twins?

Life & Style claimed the Voice couple were having twin boys back in July. It even alleged Blake Shelton was prepared to leave the show to be a father. Picking the invitro route this time, the rag announced Stefani was having a girl. Gossip Cop deemed this narrative false, citing a debunked story the same outlet published where the couple was pregnant with twin girls.

More News From Gossip Cop

Blake Shelton Addresses Rumors He’s A ‘Groomzilla’

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?

Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

Meghan McCain Reportedly ‘Stormed’ Out Of Meeting With ABC President After She Condemned ‘Toxic’ Personal Attacks On ‘The View’

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.