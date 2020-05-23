Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Expecting Twin Girls?

Another so-called insider goes on to state that Shelton and Stefani will be waiting out her pregnancy at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma, together with Stefani’s three sons by her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. The couple are reportedly telling family members to “keep things hush-hush” for now, with Stefani supposedly planning to make the pregnancy known to the public in her second trimester. “When she’s about six months along, she’ll announce it on Instagram or with a big photo,” the shady tipster continues.