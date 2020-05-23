Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Expecting Twin Girls?

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton expecting twin girls via IVF? One tabloid this week is claiming so. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
According to the cover story of this week’s issue of Star, the partners of five years are expecting twin girls through IVF. “Gwen’s always wanted a little girl,” a suspicious “insider” says, “so to have two is just beyond her wildest dreams.” Both musicians are, allegedly, “on cloud nine.” The tabloid contends that their “IVF journey” took three years and “nearly drove them apart,” though refuses to elaborate on why.
Another so-called insider goes on to state that Shelton and Stefani will be waiting out her pregnancy at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma, together with Stefani’s three sons by her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. The couple are reportedly telling family members to “keep things hush-hush” for now, with Stefani supposedly planning to make the pregnancy known to the public in her second trimester. “When she’s about six months along, she’ll announce it on Instagram or with a big photo,” the shady tipster continues.
Although Shelton and Stefani have not publicly addressed the constant pregnancy rumors about them recently, they have shut them down in the past. Back in 2016, Shelton said that it was “awfully early” for him and his partner to be talking about having kids. Gossip Cop has also shut down this rumor so many times in the past that we’ve lost count.
As recently as this March, we busted a story from Star’s sister publication, the Globe, that likewise claimed Stefani had gotten pregnant through IVF. Gossip Cop was informed by a trusted source close to the couple that the story was completely bogus. Stefani’s spokesperson has also told us many times on the record that the couple are not seeking IVF treatments, so the premise that Shelton and Stefani have spent the last three years attempting IVF is one hundred percent false.
Gossip Cop should also note that Star doesn’t exactly have a great track record when it comes to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Back in 2018, we busted the tabloid for another phony claim that Stefani was having a “miracle baby” at the age of 49. In June of last year, the outlet published a bogus report that the musical power couple were planning the “wedding of the year” at his Oklahoma ranch.
While it’s possible that Stefani and Shelton may welcome a child together somewhere down the line, the fact of the matter is that outlets like this one just have no interest in being truthful about the couple. If you’re hoping to get trustworthy information on them, you’ll need to look elsewhere.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.