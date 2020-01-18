Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton ‘Finally Engaged,’ Planning $3 Million Wedding?

Truth rating: 0

By Griffin Matis |

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are “finally engaged” and planning an extravagant $3 million wedding? That’s the story according to the latest issue of a tabloid. Gossip Cop found the rumor to be false.

OK! Australia leads off with an anecdote about Stefani and Shelton her son Kingston’s soccer practice where “they couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” an anonymous source tells the magazine. The two “packed on the PDA between cheers” and appeared to be in high spirits. The reason for the good mood, the outlet says, is that they’re secretly engaged. “Blake quietly proposed to Gwen at the beginning of the holiday season,” an unidentified tipster says, “and she, of course, said yes!”

The source says Shelton put off proposing until Christmas on account of Stefani’s love for the holiday. “At first, Gwen and Blake wanted to keep their engagement quiet so they could enjoy this milestone together,” the mysterious insider says. “But they decided Christmas morning would be the perfect time to share the news with their family and close friends.”

“Blake told Gwen he’d wanted her to hear it, but the tune was actually titled ‘The Proposal,'” the source claims. Shelton popped the question as the song ended, offering her “a $4.3 million custom pear-shaped eight-carat diamond set in platinum.”

Then, the verbose source says, Stefani’s sons burst into the room and they all had a group hug. The country singer asked his girlfriend’s sons for permission before popping the question, the insider says. Shelton also promised to convert to Roman Catholicism for Stefani, the tipster adds, and will do his best to make sure they say their vows in a church ceremony.

But that’s hardly the end of the surprisingly detailed story. After the church, they plan to have a reception at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, the source asserts. “So far, the price tag is already coming in at almost $3 million,” they add. The outlet mentions several hyper-specific details about the layers of the cake, the design of Stefani’s dress and Shelton’s plan for barbecue-centric catering.

And to round off the massive list of audacious claims, the source mentions that the couple is trying to have a baby. The outlet insists the two are trying to conceive naturally, but they’re fully prepared to go the adoption route as well.

While the number of claims and details are impressive, they’re made-up nonsense. The entire story is a work of fiction. As Shelton has said time and time again, the news of the engagement won’t come from a tabloid. “Obviously, [our relationship’s] gotta lead somewhere, but I promise you, we won’t break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight in this past June. “When it happens, you’ll hear about it from somebody like you.”

And for what it’s worth, it’s bold to claim the couple could spend over $7 million dollars on wedding preparations in roughly three weeks without anyone besides this singular tabloid noticing. Shelton’s about to embark on his Friends and Heroes Tour until early March, so we imagine he’s more concerned with those preparations than planning an imaginary wedding.

Even the opening anecdote is exaggerated beyond belief. According to the paparazzi photos and videos of the practice, “packing on PDA” translates to an arm around the shoulder and a hair tussle. If the tabloid can’t be true to documented reality, why should we trust it to report anything close to non-fiction?

Gossip Cop is fairly confident that the two will tie the knot at some point. However, we know it won’t resemble this outlet’s report. Multiple tabloids have tried their hand at a Shelton-Stefani wedding rumor, but none have stood up to scrutiny.

We called out the American edition of OK! almost a year ago for claiming Shelton and Stefani were having a baby girl. The outlet even used the exact same photo of Stefani resting her ring-studded hand on Shelton’s chest. We also busted the outlet last May for a story about Shelton asking Stefani’s parents — not her sons — for permission to marry her. We’ve debunked countless fake articles about Shelton’s proposals, and this latest piece is more nonsense.