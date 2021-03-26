Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Calling Off Wedding After Months Of Fighting?

Even before they announced their engagement in October of 2020, tabloids have reveled in reporting about problems Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship. Both of these talented musicians are popular among fans, so it’s obvious why the magazines enjoy covering these standouts. Gossip Cop has investigated a number of those rumors.

Fighting Over L.A. Mansion Decor

OK! wasted no time suggesting trouble in paradise for the newly engaged couple, claiming they were already fighting over how to decorate their exquisite L.A. mansion. According to one of their insiders, the No Doubt singer prefers frilly, eco-friendly modern touches with New Age fluff like water fountains and mirrors, which didn’t resonate with Shelton at all. They go on to say that Shelton’s style is simple and country-like. How shocking! In terms of design, an insider wanted readers to know they were “polar opposites in terms of taste and preferences.”

While the two stars had recently bought a new mansion together, they most likely had more qualms about the skills of the singing contenders on The Voice than about the decor of their home.

Blake Shelton’s Jealousy Causing Riff

Recently, an edition of the Globe reported that Shelton and Stefani were spotted screaming at each other outside the “Sweet Escape” singer’s Pasadena recording studio in January of this year. It alleged that wedding planning stress was straining the relationship and causing superfluous spats between the two. In a narrative we don’t see often, the magazine suggested that Shelton felt like Stefani was more excited about teaming up with studmuffins like Harry Styles and Tyga for upcoming songs than planning their indulgent wedding.

Aside pictures of Shelton and Stefani calmly talking outside, there was no further proof of this monstrous fight. An anonymous source for the tabloid purported they heard the argument, but we all know how reliable those words are — not at all.

Gwen Stefani Feels Neglected

Earlier in the year, the Globe had already hinted at a rocky relationship when it exclaimed that Stefani was jealous over Shelton lending Kelly Clarkson a shoulder to cry on after splitting from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Sources said Shelton was calling and texting the first American Idol winner to comfort and console her. What’s funny is that it’s well known that Shelton and Clarkson display a sort of edgy chemistry on the show, but the magazine wanted readers to believe the chemistry was more of a brewing romance. Gossip Cop reassured Shelton and Stefani fans that Shelton’s relationship with Clarkson is more like a sibling rivalry and that Shelton and Stefani were engaged shortly after this article ran, meaning this tabloid’s chemistry experiment fizzled.

Screaming Match Leads to Wedding Woes

Caught on camera in a vicious street fight, the National Enquirer reported that Shelton and Stefani hadn’t stopped arguing since their engagement. Insiders warned the outlet that they probably wouldn’t even make it to the altar based on their current troubles. The tabloid spun a similar story as Globe, calling Shelton a groomzilla who had vivacious dreams for their wedding. It added that Stefani simply wanted to elope instead.

This tale wasn’t hard for Gossip Cop to disprove, considering Stefani told the much more reliable People that she was looking forward to an intimate and emotional wedding, which had also given her something amazing to dream about in the new year. It seems like the more absurd the story, the better when it comes to this tabloid.

The couple might have postponed their wedding for now, but that’s because of pandemic protocols and not because they can’t stop fighting.

More News From Gossip Cop

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox Planning Secret ‘Double Wedding’ With Brad Pitt And Johnny McDaid?

The Truth About John Goodman’s Incredible Weight Loss

Can You Guess Who This Mullet Haired Girl Grew Up To Be?

Dress For Less – $3000 Lemon Print Dress As Seen On Meghan Markle And Jill Biden

George Clooney ‘Taking A Break’ From Amal, Leaning On Friend Rande Gerber For Support?