Did Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Announce Their Engagement?

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are not engaged. Exactly one year ago, however, a tabloid wrongly reported the couple would be announcing their engagement. Gossip Cop debunked the story at the time and a year later, our reporting is shown to be accurate.

On January 26, 2019, In Touch published a phony report claiming Stefani and Shelton were set to make an engagement announcement. In the false article, the outlet claimed to have spoken with an “insider” who said the couple were “going to be announcing their engagement very soon.” The story said Stefani was initially hesitant to get engaged because she was concerned about how it would affect her three sons, but the unreliable tabloid added, “It been a long road to engagement.” The story was picked up by the tabloid from its sister publication, Us Weekly, which also made the same bogus claim a week earlier, another story Gossip Cop debunked at the time.

Just a month later, In Touch published another story. That piece contended that Stefani gave Shelton an ultimatum to marry her. Curiously, there was no mention of the earlier story about the Voice judges planning to announce an engagement. The tabloid completely avoided its previous bogus claims, made just weeks before. It also reversed who was supposedly holding up the engagement, asserting it was Shelton this time.

In fact, the tabloid has an abysmal record when it comes to covering the singers. In December, the unreliable outlet recycled the same narrative when it alleged again that Stefani was threatening to leave Shelton if he didn’t marry her. A suspicious source told the magazine at the time, “She’s patiently waited for Blake to pop the question for years, and he keeps on dragging his cowboy boots.” Gossip Cop put a stop to that false reporting as well.

The tabloid doesn’t just make up stories about the couple’s engagement either. In July, the tabloid alleged Stefani was pregnant with Shelton’s baby, a girl. The article claimed the couple had been trying for years to conceive via IVF, but after having no success, they gave up. The outlet then contended that Stefani learned she was pregnant anyway and “friends are saying it happened naturally and it’s a girl!” The unknown source added, “They’re calling it their miracle baby.” Gossip Cop corrected the report, as the No Doubt singer was never pregnant.

Unbelievably, in December, the publication reported Stefani was worried Shelton would leave her for, get this, quitting IVF treatment. The same tabloid that claimed months earlier that Stefani had already quit the treatment and ended up pregnant anyway was now peddling a completely new bogus premise. Of course, Gossip Cop was there all along to call out the publication. It’s impossible to trust an outlet like this when it’s so clearly making these stories up as it goes along.