Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton's Prenup: Everything We've Heard

Relationship Is On The Rocks

A week after this “bombshell prenup,” Star was at it again claiming the Stefani and Shelton’s love was now “on the rocks” as the prenup battle waged on. The tabloid added a dash of drama to its story: ”Not only is the country crooner declining to sign on the dotted line, he won't marry her with one.” A dubious insider said Shelton was hurt by a $5 million cheating clause, so “he told Gwen if she wants to get married, she'll have to trust him." The tabloid then said Stefani “may be expecting with Blake,” as if breaking news about an engagement wasn’t a big enough story. Gossip Cop pointed out that this tabloid had previously announced two different weddings for the couple. It would take three more years before the two were finally engaged, so it’s safe to say this story was completely made-up.