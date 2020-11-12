Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton's Engagement Just A Ratings Stunt For 'The Voice'?

Engaged To Help 'The Voice’

According to OK!, Stefani and Shelton’s five years of dating are culminating in a ratings boost for their reality singing competition. A source told the tabloid “Don’t get me wrong, these two are very much together and in love, however, a little bit of publicity for the two judges that met and fell in love on The Voice isn’t going to hurt anyone.” The tabloid added that a live proposal would have been ideal, but “proposing right now in the first few weeks of the new season they are on together is great.”