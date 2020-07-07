Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Spending $10 Million On Two Wedding Ceremonies?

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton spending a whopping $10 million on two separate wedding ceremonies? That’s what one tabloid has written in its cover story this week. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
According to Us Weekly, the musical power couple have begun their “wedding countdown” to not one but two lavish ceremonies: one at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch and one at their Los Angeles mansion. “These will be the two most special days of their lives,” a so-called source says, “so they’re going all out.” The pair are supposedly planning for “a July or August wedding date” at the moment. “It all depends on the availability of certain family members and friends,” the source says.
The tabloid goes on to suggest that the couple “want to ensure that all their loved ones can safely attend before setting anything in stone” amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that it’s still “going to be a very, very big party.” Some 200 guests are supposedly on the list for the two weddings, with the LA ceremony being more intimate and the Oklahoma one being a “big blowout celebration.”
Despite the tabloid media’s constant claims to the contrary, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have not publicly announced any engagement, nor given any indication that they’re looking to get married anytime soon. Just a few weeks ago, ET Online reported that Stefani was in “no hurry” to walk down the aisle. “People keep asking her about when she and Blake might tie the knot,” the reliable outlet’s source said, but “right now, with everything happening in the world, she has definitely put any wedding plans on the back burner.”
It’s also worth noting that last year Shelton had told the outlet that he didn’t plan to “break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines,” adding, “when it happens, you’ll hear about it.” There you have it.
Gossip Cop would also like to point out that Us Weekly has been pushing phony stories about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton for years. For example, back in 2018, the magazine wrote that the couple were having a baby together via surrogate. Unfortunately for the tabloid, Stefani’s own rep informed us that the story was false. Two years later, it looks like we were right.
More recently, the tabloid wrote that Stefani and Shelton were finally getting married after months of waiting. Stefani, who had been married and divorced once before, was allegedly waiting on an official annulment from the Catholic Church to get the go-ahead for a ceremony with Shelton. But a source supposedly told the magazine that Stefani now felt waiting on an annulment was “futile at this point.” Gossip Cop was pretty doubtful, based on the number of times this magazine has pushed that rumor in the past. Moreover, that ET Online article we mentioned earlier was published the same day, so it ended up debunking this story as well.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.