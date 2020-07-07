Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Spending $10 Million On Two Wedding Ceremonies?

More recently, the tabloid wrote that Stefani and Shelton were finally getting married after months of waiting. Stefani, who had been married and divorced once before, was allegedly waiting on an official annulment from the Catholic Church to get the go-ahead for a ceremony with Shelton. But a source supposedly told the magazine that Stefani now felt waiting on an annulment was “futile at this point.” Gossip Cop was pretty doubtful, based on the number of times this magazine has pushed that rumor in the past. Moreover, that ET Online article we mentioned earlier was published the same day, so it ended up debunking this story as well.