Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Secretly Got Married On Her 50th Birthday?

Did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married last year on her birthday? Gossip Cop investigated the story at the time. Today, we’re looking back at the article to see if the two followed through with a ceremony.
Around this time last year, Life & Style declared Stefani and Shelton wed during a camping trip for the pop singer’s 50th birthday. The magazine asserted the couple had a secretive ceremony in the woods and Shelton was the one who orchestrated the surprise for his longtime girlfriend.
Gossip Cop would like to note that it was reported by more reputable outlets Stefani spent her 50th birthday at home with Shelton and her three sons. Yet Life & Style maintained the country singer was helped by the pop singer’s family and friends to organize the surprise “fairy-tale” wedding. An insider further revealed the two were planning a second ceremony in Los Angeles and that the two were hoping to have a little girl soon.
If Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani wed, it would’ve been covered by more reliable outlets. At the time, we busted the phony tale, and our decision remains the same. We’ve corrected so many baby and wedding stories about the longtime couple, it’s hard to keep up with all the lies. Stefani and Shelton have also corrected the rumors about the pair being married. Recently, during a virtual chat with Extra TV, the No Doubt singer stated that she found it cute that people refer to Shelton as her "husband," but clarified that the two are just together.
As much as we want to see the couple wed, Gossip Cop is certain when the time comes, the pair will either confirm it themselves or we’ll hear about it from more credible sources. As for Life & Style, this was the first bogus piece we’ve exposed about the couple from the tabloid. For instance, last September, we busted the magazine for alleging Shelton was proposing to a pregnant Stefani during a live taping of The Voice. Stefani, however, was not pregnant, and Shelton didn’t propose, which is why we dismissed the fabricated narrative.
Another false report we debunked from the publication asserted Stefani and Shelton were permanently leaving Hollywood for Oklahoma. Gossip Cop clarified the story by pointing out that Stefani resides in Los Angeles even though she’s currently quarantining with Shelton. Nonetheless, the article was inaccurate.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.