Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Planning 'Extravagant $3 Million' Wedding?

Exactly one year ago, a tabloid reported Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were “finally engaged” and in the midst of planning a huge, $3 million wedding. Gossip Cop debunked the story at the time, but there have been some big developments, so we’re taking a look back at the report to see if we were wrong.
365 days ago, we reported on a claim made by OK! that purported after long last, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were engaged and already working out the plans for their wedding. According to the tabloid’s insider, "Blake quietly proposed to Gwen at the beginning of the holiday season, and she, of course, said yes!" The outlet's source went on to explain, "At first, Gwen and Blake wanted to keep their engagement quiet so they could enjoy this milestone together. But they decided Christmas morning would be the perfect time to share the news with their family and close friends."
If you think this all sounds sort of familiar, well, you’re not crazy. In all honesty, it’s not all that far off from what actually happened when the Voices judges got engaged. The only things the tabloid was wrong about was the timing, the proposal, when and how they broke the news, and the wedding planning. Ok, so it wasn’t really all that close. The story was a full 11 months before the couple actually got engaged and while OK! certainly couldn’t predict how the rest of 2020 would go for Stefani and Shelton (or the rest of the world), it was wrong about the wedding planning too. It’s still wrong in fact.
While the bogus article was full of intimate wedding details meant to sell readers on the idea that the magazine had some insight into the couple’s relationship, it’s crystal clear it had no insight whatsoever. Stefani and Shelton got engaged in October and with the ongoing pandemic, it seems their wedding plans are in flux, like many others around the globe. The only thing we can say for sure is that OK! won’t have the facts.
For years the tabloids have been making phony claims about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and OK! is just as guilty as the rest. Even in the months since they announced their engagement, the tabloid has kept at it. Just two months ago, OK! published a piece in direct contradiction with this story and from a simultaneous report from one of its sister publications, Star. OK! alleged the couple were “leaning toward an intimate and low-key affair, with just a few dozen friends and family.” A far cry from the “$3 million” blowout it predicted but 11 months before that report. It was wrong last January, and it’s impossible to trust it will be correct now.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Gal Gadot May Have Revealed More Than She Meant To With Latest Photo
Report: Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Marriage In 'Crisis' Amid Spanish Scandal
Oprah Winfrey 'Distancing Herself' From Prince Harry And Meghan Markle After Documentary Delayed?
Report: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake 'Bickering' Over 'Palmer' Release
Report: Celine Dion 'Starving' Herself, Only Eats 'Fruit And Crackers'