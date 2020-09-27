Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Might Break Up Over Their Schedules: Report

The Stefani-Shelton Wedding Isn't Happening (Yet)

Of course, with the global pandemic raging and most people quarantining with their significant others, this story looks pretty silly. We weren't counting on a tabloid to be up to date with epidemiology or anything, but it's a little funny how even the universe seems to have rejected this narrative. It isn't hard to dismiss after all. What sort of real insider, regardless of whether they're supposed to be close to Shelton or Stefani or involved in the music industry, would argue that two career performers with millions in the bank would struggle with being apart for a bit? It wasn't even like Stefani was touring Europe — she'd be in Vegas the entire time, which is an awfully easy flight plan from anywhere on Shelton's now-delayed tour.