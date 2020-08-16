Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Have 'Baby Fever'?

A tabloid reports Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are having a case of "baby fever." Gossip Cop has looked into the story and here’s what we’ve uncovered.
Recently, US Weekly published a story reporting that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are ready for a baby. The magazine’s cover states the pair have already picked a name out and are building a $13 million L.A. dream home for their growing family. The publication’s accompanying article notes how Shelton has bonded with Stefani’s three boys; Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, from Stefani’s marriage to Gavin Rossdale.
An unnamed insider adds Stefani “couldn’t be happier” about Shelton's bond with her sons, so much so that the couple of five years are now trying to add a baby of their own in the mix. Another anonymous source tells the magazine Stefani and Shelton are “trying” and that they’d “love to have a child together.” The tabloid’s insider, who is referred to as Shelton’s source, goes on to say the couple hasn’t ruled out having their child through surrogacy and or adoption but are hoping Stefani can have the baby naturally. The second insider states the couple more than likely will use surrogacy.
However, Shelton’s insider says no matter what the route may be, the couple is determined to expand their family. “It’s just a question of how and when,” adds the insider. The insider even says the couple has a baby room squared away and picked out names for the baby. The source also notes the couple has decided to permanently live in Los Angeles. “The pandemics made them realize how special their love is. They can’t wait to spend their lives together,” the insider states.
The publication goes on to say Shelton and Stefani were hoping to wed this summer but are pushing back their plans until later this year. In the meantime, everyone is rooting for the couple “Between the baby plans and a wedding to look forward to, 2020 is going to be an amazing year for Blake and Gwen. They’re such positive people, they both deserve nothing but the very best,” concludes the Shelton source.
Gossip Cop is certain that Shelton and Stefani will want to start a family together someday soon. Yet, this wasn’t the first time the tabloids have prematurely stated the pair were planning to have a baby or get married. Gossip Cop has corrected this narrative quite a few times.
Recently, we busted Life & Style, for reporting Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were having twin boys. Last year, we dismissed another story from the same tabloid that stated Stefani announced she was pregnant in the middle of her secret wedding to Blake Shelton. Another magazine that was dismissed by us last year, In Touch, relayed Stefani and Shelton were having a baby girl after rounds of IVF treatments.
Overall, the tabloids have been a little over the place with inaccurate stories about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Neither one of them has made any official announcements about expecting a child or getting married. Until then, Gossip Cop is also dismissing this latest report.
