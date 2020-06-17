Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are Getting Married And Talking About Babies?

To be clear, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are not engaged — at least, not publicly so. But they are committed, happy, and completely in love, although Shelton has been pretty cryptic about the engagement question in the past. Earlier this year, he said that he “loved” rumors about how they were already secretly married. “Anybody that thinks I’m married to Gwen already, I love it,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Who wouldn’t want to be married to Gwen Stefani?” It seems entirely likely that Stefani and Shelton will get married at some point soon, and maybe she really has decided to leave the official annulment behind.