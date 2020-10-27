Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Announced Their Engagement In The Most Fitting Way

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have finally done it! Stefani took to social media to celebrate the event with a cute photo.
The country star popped the question just short of their fifth anniversary in November, and in what can’t be shocking for anyone who’s watched the couple’s loving relationship over the past five years, the No Doubt singer had no doubts about her answer.
“@blakeshelton yes please! ???????????? gx,” she wrote as the caption.
Shelton, ever the gentleman, gave his new fiancee a headstart in sharing the news. He posted his copy of the photo a few minutes later with another sweet caption.
“Hey @gwenstefani," Shelton wrote, "thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”
The news of the engagement comes after years of countless tabloid talk and rumors that predicted that the two would tie the knot sooner than later. While we’re sure we’ll eventually get some more details from the happy couple, for now, all we know is that the proposal was obviously a success.
This also proves just how little the gossip pages actually know about celebrities’ lives. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were supposedly married on her 50th birthday according to one tabloid. Before that, their schedules were apparently going to drive them apart. We read a lot of gossip, and for as nasty as they’ve been to the couple with all the talk about their feuds, none of the tabloids predicted a low-key Instagram announcement and proposal.
Finally, at least 2020 has some good news to offer!