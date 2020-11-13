Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Already Fighting Over Prenup?

After five years of dating, The Voice judges Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have announced their engagement.
With this announcement, tabloids are now laser-focused on the famous couple. Are the two arguing over a prenup? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to The Globe, the newly engaged couple “have hit a stormy stumbling block as the singing sweethearts battle over a prenup that could torpedo their future happiness.” The tabloid says that the two have been “bickering nonstop about money and property” since they got engaged. Shelton “doesn’t see why they need to have a prenup,” according to a source, while Stefani “wants to protect herself.”
Stefani’s desire to get a prenup is motivated by the “bitter end” of her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale. For Shelton, this prenup fiasco “just takes the bloom right off.” He’s sticking by her side though, for the article ends by saying Stefani “can be sweet and fun and outgoing, but she can also be a real pill.”
Gossip Cop is disregarding this report as little more than an attempt to cash-in on the singer’s engagement. The only people who would know about this argument would be Shelton, Stefani, and possibly their respective lawyers. Since the lawyers are sworn to secrecy, who exactly is talking to this tabloid?
Furthermore, this article only mentions Stefani’s previous divorce. Shelton has been divorced twice, more famously from Miranda Lambert in 2015. Globe doesn’t mention Shelton’s divorces because it would destroy the narrative of Stefani being “a real pill.” Us Weekly reports that the couple has been in effortless prenup talks for months now, so it’s safe to say this entire article is bogus.
In another prenup story, this tabloid claimed in 2018 that Jamie Foxx was forcing Katie Holmes to sign a prenup before he’d get married. It doesn’t look like marriage was ever on the table for those two as they split about a year later. Prenups are a tabloid trope because they're an easy and believable way to invent drama.
In August, this same tabloid alleged that Stefani returned to The Voice to “keep tabs” on Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. Stefani, Shelton, and Clarkson are all good friends, and it’s absurd to suggest she’d return to a singing reality show out of jealousy.
If you have any doubt about this prenup story being false, then look at Globe’s story from March about Stefani being pregnant. She’d be 10 months along by now, yet there’s no child to be found. Clearly, this tabloid has no legitimate insight into the lives of Stefani and Shelton. Gossip Cop has no doubt that they’re enjoying their engagement.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.