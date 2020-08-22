Gwen Stefani, Adam Levine, Nick Jonas: Why ‘The Voice’ Judges Left The Show’s Cast

“I do miss it but I don't miss how much I had to work. I was constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that — but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever. Now I'm a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little.” Levine went on to gush about his little girls, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, admitting, “I genuinely just adore them in a way I never knew I could adore any person.” Though he never acknowledged the rumors about what his relationship was really like with Shelton, it’s possible that he was so upfront about his reason for leaving inorder to put that false gossip to bed.