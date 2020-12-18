Groomzilla' Blake Shelton Stressing Over Wedding Plans?

Blake Shelton Isn't Driving Himself Mad Over Wedding Plans, Here's The Truth Behind The Report

Listen, we don’t doubt that wedding planning can be stressful, but to allege Blake Shelton is losing his mind over his organizing the event is a bit far-fetched. Particularly since the couple hasn’t made any solid plans as of yet. During a recent interview with the On Air with Ryan Seacrest radio show, Gwen Stefani shared an update on their pair’s plans and stated because of COVID-19, the couple is waiting to see what happens within the next few months,