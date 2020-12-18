Groomzilla' Blake Shelton Stressing Over Wedding Plans?

Normally, when couples become engaged, the bride is often the one obsessing over wedding plans. One tabloid claims Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are currently experiencing wedding stress, but it’s Shelton who’s stressing over organizing their impending nuptials. Gossip Cop investigates.
“Jittery Blake Is Groom From Hell,” reads the headline for the latest article from the Globe. According to the tabloid, Blake Shelton is stressed over his big day to Gwen Stefani, it's turned him into a “groomzilla”. Supposed sources tell the paper Shelton is sparing no expense and shelling out millions to update his Oklahoma ranch to impress their friends from Hollywood. But, the “mountain of stuff” still to be done is driving the country singer “around the bend” insiders claim.
“No one’s putting pressure on him, but Blake’s obsessed with the wedding details and driving his staff crazy with his constant orders and revisions. He’s building a chapel on the ranch, a lighted boat for a romantic wedding cruise on the lake and picking the style of the canopy for the banquet floor,” the source says. The informant further reveals everything “has to be perfect” and if Shelton “sees one thing out of place he’ll worry himself into a frenzy.”
The magazine details that Shelton is also re-landscaping the grounds and adding a color-themed garden to the once casual and rugged land he and his posse would stroll around on in their boots. “Now,” the insider adds, “he’s ordering staff to wear protective shoe covers to keep their floor spic and span.” The unnamed tipster divulges, “He’s also fussing over the menu, demanding gourmet food imported from Europe and cases of premium liquor and champagne. He wants nothing but the best for Gwen.”
The source concludes by mentioning, “Usually it’s the bride who’s nervous, but Blake’s more stressed than Gwen, and people are grumbling he needs to take a chill pill.”
Listen, we don’t doubt that wedding planning can be stressful, but to allege Blake Shelton is losing his mind over his organizing the event is a bit far-fetched. Particularly since the couple hasn’t made any solid plans as of yet. During a recent interview with the On Air with Ryan Seacrest radio show, Gwen Stefani shared an update on their pair’s plans and stated because of COVID-19, the couple is waiting to see what happens within the next few months,
I would say, I just want my parents there at this point. My parents didn't come to Thanksgiving because they're so scared. So I really would rather it not be a COVID situation. I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing — and even when you cut it down to just family, it's still too many people for COVID.
Since the couple isn't rushing to make any plans right now, Gossip Cop highly doubt Blake Shelton is obsessing over making anything perfect. Additionally, the Globe has concocted incorrect stories about Shelton and Stefani before. In August, the paper claimed Gwen Stefani controlled Blake Shelton. Last month, the magazine contended the couple was already fighting over a prenup. Given the publication’s poor track record, and Stefani's comments about waiting, Gossip Cop is busting this recent report also.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
