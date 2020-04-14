‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Killing Off Ellen Pompeo’s Dr. Meredith Grey With A Twist?

Truth rating: 0

Is Grey’s Anatomy planning to kill off Ellen Pompeo’s character, Dr. Meredith Grey, only to bring her back to life? One tabloid is reporting that’s the plan for season 17 of the hit ABC drama. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and determined that that’s not the case.

The Globe has an article out this week claiming that Pompeo’s titular Dr. Grey will die before being dramatically brought back to life. According to a source who spoke with the outlet, Dr. Meredith Grey will be “killed off next season in a blockbuster story line.” The “series insider” claims that this death will occur during “a remarkable two-part episode.”

The highly suspicious “insider” tells the publication all about the happenings of the upcoming season. “First, Meredith Grey will ‘die’ on the operating table,” insists the source. “She’ll get a glimpse of the afterlife — as well as friends and family members who’ve passed on,” divulges the tipster. “Then, when her fellow doctors are ready to give up all hope, she will come back to life!”

It’d be a pretty cool concept for Ellen Pompeo and her character if true, but would ABC still go with this idea if it was prematurely leaked? What’s the point of a plot twist if the audience knows it’s coming thanks to a spoiler? The unnamed source forges on, however, telling the publication, “Meredith Grey’s death and revival will be the show’s ace in the hole for next year!” Gossip Cop investigated this rumor and can determine it is false.

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy ended four episodes early, which showrunner Krista Vernoff told Entertainment Weekly has caused the writers to “reset” their plans for season 17. “A lot of things that we had planned to do in the last four episodes are going to change, but I don’t have a real answer until I get the writers in a room,” Vernoff revealed in the interview. “I don’t know how it’s going to change or what it’s going to be, and I won’t until we actually sit down.” Clearly, there aren’t any nailed-down details pertaining to the next season of Grey’s Anatomy, despite what the supposed “series insider” had to say.

The Globe has a history of getting the story wrong when it comes to their reporting on TV shows. Last year, the tabloid claimed that Mark Harmon was quitting NCIS after 16 seasons. The actor allegedly wasn’t getting along with his costars, which is why the outlet claimed he was leaving the show for good. Gossip Cop looked into those rumors and found them to be false. We reached out to Harmon’s spokesperson, who told us the story was “completely false.”

A handful of months later, the outlet once again got the story wrong when it claimed that Courteney Cox would be joining the cast of Blue Bloods as Tom Selleck’s love interest. Gossip Cop called foul on that rumor, and Selleck’s own words about his chronically single character backed up our decision. This outlet in particular doesn’t have the cleanest track record when it comes to speculation about TV shows.