Who Is Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld’s Wife? Meet Elena Moussa

Whether it’s because you’re a diehard devotee or completely disagree with their politics, you can’t help but wonder who are the kind of people who marry the faces we see on Fox News Channel. Such is the case with Greg Gutfeld. The longtime FNC fixture is the station’s resident clown, delivering his hot takes with the flavor of a crude stand-up comic. It’s incredible to believe he’s been married for 16 years and counting. Find out everything we know about Greg Gutfeld’s wife, Elena Moussa: who she is, what she does, and how she met her controversial husband.

Greg Gutfeld Is The Host Of ‘Gutfeld!’

Greg Gutfeld, 56, is the Libertarian voice of Fox News Channel. He started on the network as the host of Red Eye, a late-night talk show once deemed “the weirdest show in TV” by Entrepreneur. Today he hosts a new show called Gutfeld! and serves as a panelist on FNC’s weekday round table show The Five.

Gutfeld is no stranger to controversy. But he drew the ire of viewers and even his own colleagues this week after making bizarre remarks about Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict.

“I’m just going to get really selfish,” he said live on air. “I’m glad that he was found guilty on all charges, even if he might not be guilty of all charges. I am glad that he is guilty of all charges because I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames.”

His take provoked audible groans from his co-hosts. It also prompted one call-in commentator to ask if Gutfeld was “off his meds.” Watch the entire exchange below:

"Excuse me? Excuse me? What did he say?" — Gutfeld had a meltdown when a Fox News guest called him out on his comments pic.twitter.com/H7FAgCIcdn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2021

Elena Moussa Is The Wife Of Greg Gutfeld

Elena Moussa, 38, is Greg Gutfeld’s wife. The two met back in 2003 at a Maxim editors conference in Portugal. Gutfeld had just been appointed the editor-in-chief of their U.K. edition; the 5-foot-10 Moussa—a former model—was working as a photo editor for Maxim Russia.

“I actually met her my first day on the job,” Gutfeld told the Daily Beast in 2015. “When I saw her, I said to the editor of Maxim Russia, ‘Who is this woman?’ And I foolishly hit on her for three days. She was pretty cold to me, and finally, I asked her out on a date. And then she moved to London to be with me.”

Elena Moussa Is An Accomplished Fashion Stylist

Maxim circulation fell 16.2 percent under Gutfeld’s leadership, so he left the men’s mag when his contract expired in 2006. It appears Moussa followed suit. The couple then relocated to New York, where Gutfeld joined Fox.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Moussa decided to spend her time in the city expanding her horizons. In 2015, she was a student at the prestigious Parsons School of Design. She also enrolled in coursework at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

In addition to getting her associate’s degree, Moussa worked as a stylist for various print publications. Her portfolio includes shoots for Venice magazine and Numero Russia. She also co-owned Moussa Project, a Moscow boutique, with her sister Victoria, but it closed in 2018.

Greg Gutfeld and Elena Moussa Got Married After Just Five Months Of Dating

According to a profile of Gutfeld in the New York Times, the couple married in 2004 after five months of dating. The wedding was a civil ceremony that took place in New York.

Aside from those details, neither says much about their relationship. Moussa’s Instagram feed sticks to highly stylized fashion photos and is free of any couple pics. Meanwhile, Gutfeld only posts the occasional photo of his wife.