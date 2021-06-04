‘Grave Fears’ For Dick Van Dyke’s Health At Age 95?

Is Dick Van Dyke pushing himself too hard? One report says his refusal to accept his age could put his health in peril. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Plan for One-Man Show Could Have Bad End’

According to the Globe, Van Dyke’s health is deteriorating. At the age of 95, the Mary Poppins star is still determined to put on a show though. A source says that although “standing seemed to be a bit of a problem for him,” Van Dyke is still moving forward with plans to do a one-man show.

An insider says Van Dyke “doesn’t want to disappoint his fans.” Friends of the Night at the Museum star, however, are reportedly concerned that this is a catastrophic move. An insider says, “Dick thinks he’s invincible. But physically he’s going downhill fast and can’t do half the things he used to and it’s a real concern for family and friends.”

While Van Dyke’s spirit is strong, his body is frail, the report notes. His loved ones are scared that he may hurt himself if he keeps working. The story concludes with a source saying that “people just hope he doesn’t fall over in his chair” while on stage.

Van Dyke Is In Great Shape

Gossip Cop couldn’t actually find any information about a one-man show, but that’s almost beside the point. The story is just calling the 95-year-old Van Dyke weak and frail. For most men his age that would be true, but this is Dick Van Dyke we’re talking about.

He famously danced on a table in Mary Poppins Returns just a few years ago. We know the Globe would know about this because it crafted a bogus story about Julie Andrews when the film came out.

Earlier this week, Van Dyke appeared on CBS This Morning to discuss his career ahead of the Kennedy Center Honors. In the clip, you get a hint of his workout regiment. He’s not usign a walker, nor is he at risk of falling off a chair.

WATCH: @AnthonyMasonCBS spoke to legendary award-winning actor #DickVanDyke, who found success with his own brand of singing, dancing and physical comedy. The beloved entertainer is 1 of 5 artists being honored by the @KenCen for their immense contribution to American culture. pic.twitter.com/MpU8omFZ78 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 1, 2021

Van Dyke is in better shape at 95 than many folks half his age. In fact, he says he’s “looking forward to 100.” The Globe has no idea what it’s talking about, for this story is completely false.

Other Bogus Stories

The Globe regularly attacks the health and fitness of celebrities. After Brad Pitt took a mandatory wheelchair ride thanks to oral surgery, it claimed he was dying over Angelina Jolie somehow. We also debunked stories about Bill Clinton and George Clooney wasting away, but they’re both doing fine.

Just because Van Dyke is 95 doesn’t mean he’s withering away. He’s a national treasure and cultural touchstone to a bygone era in Hollywood. Here’s hoping he does do a one-man show if his heart desires it.

