Gov. Andrew Cuomo Responds To Chelsea Handler's Claim That He Ghosted Her

Chelsea Handler is starting to earn a reputation as a political groupie. First, she confessed her attraction to former FBI director and Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Now she's making her feelings for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo public—but is he feeling her in return?
On Thursday's edition of The View, co-host Sunny Hostin takes a break from the heaviness of pandemic news to ask Cuomo about Handler.
"I’m a big fan of Chelsea’s and she’s great," he told the ladies. "We have fun. But on my dating life—at this point, I’m only dating in-state residents. I’m dating New York residents. If Chelsea changes her residency then maybe we can work it out.”
Cuomo was specifically answering recent charges that he had ghosted her. Just a day earlier, the 45-year-old comedienne was also on The View, gushing about the governor before revealing that her efforts to woo him went unanswered.
“First of all, he’s like a big giant—he came in like the Incredible Hulk, right?" Handler asked the co-hosts. "We needed someone to come on the scene. We were so dehydrated for real leadership. Then he came on the scene, looking like this big, Italian hunk. He was like, 'wear a mask,' I was like, 'I’ll wear a mask, I’ll put a mask on every part of my body. I want to flatten your curve, and you can flatten my curve and then we can both apex together.'"
Handler then asked the co-hosts to go on a fact-finding mission to discover if he'll ever pick up the phone and call. "I did have a conversation with Cuomo a few months ago, and I did ask him out on a date. And he did say yes. And then I never heard from him," she says.
For Handler's entire conversation, watch the video below. We suspect, following Cuomo's response, that she's packing her bags for New York at this very moment.