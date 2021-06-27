Goldie Hawn’s Face ‘Ruined’ By Too Much Plastic Surgery?

Have “endless” cosmetic procedures left Goldie Hawn‘s face a “disaster”? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing earlier this year. Gossip Cop takes a look at the rumor.

Goldie Hawn ‘Obsessed With Stopping Father Time’?

Back in March, the Globe reported Goldie Hawn has taken it too far with cosmetic surgeries. The magazine claimed friends of the actress, “fear the procedures have left her almost unrecognizable and are praying for her to stop!” An inside source told the outlet Hawn had, “gone from giggly to ghastly,” adding, “She’s become more obsessed with aging than ever before and is booking visits to the surgeon or dermatologist with greater frequency.”

The insider went on, “It’s having an unfortunate swelling and reddening-raw effect on her face. She’s gone way overboard. She needs to give it a rest because she’s starting to look like a figure in a wax museum.” Then the magazine alleged Hawn was inspired by her Family Jewels costars, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler, to get more work done. The source explained, “She cringes at every wrinkle and is talking about more surgeries to appear younger next to Diane and Bette.”

The insider added, “Part of Goldie’s appeal was her lopsided grin and big eyes, but she looks waxy and unnatural now. Enough is enough!” The tabloid then consulted the advice of plastic surgeons – who have not treated Hawn – who proceeded to speculate extensively on just what work the star has had done. To conclude, the source points to Hawn’s long-time partner Kurt Russel, musing, “no one can understand why Goldie can’t just age gracefully, just like him.”

‘Moldy’ Goldie Hawn Can’t Quit Plastic Surgery?

After combing through the offensive report, we have to ask: What is the point? If Goldie Hawn chooses to have cosmetic surgeries done, that is no business of the tabloid’s. The only possible intention behind this report was to insult the actress and nothing more. All the outlet offers is opinions on Hawn’s appearance, making it clear there is no story here.

We should mention Hawn actually looks just fine in recent photos. The photo of Hawn the tabloid chose to extensively analyze is of the actress sneezing. We doubt anyone looks their best mid-sneeze, and this picture choice only speaks to the tabloid’s cruel intentions. Hawn is an extremely successful actress that has raised three children and been in a loving relationship for over two decades. Whatever the magazine has to say about her appearance doesn’t matter in the least.

The Tabloid On Hawn

We don’t trust anything the Globe has to say about Hawn anyways. Last year the magazine claimed Hawn was calling off her wedding to Russell, when the couple was never even engaged to begin with. But that didn’t stop the tabloid from going back on the story, insisting their wedding was back on. Obviously, the publication has no insight into Hawn’s life.

