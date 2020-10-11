Goldie Hawn Leaving Kurt Russell After He Refused To Marry Her?

The domestic partnership of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn has always perturbed the tabloid press. One year ago, Gossip Cop busted a story about Hawn leaving Russell for his refusal to marry her. Since it's been a year, we decided to take a look back and see what actually ended up happening.
The National Enquirer reported that the wedding of Hawn's son Wyatt led her to reconsider her own relationship. She was ready to get married, and an insider said that "if Kurt's not on board, she'll find somebody else who is." She wanted to be able to tell future grandchildren "that their grandma and grandpa were married, too."
This was the second version of this story the tabloid published that month. The first article had the nearly identical line about Hawn wanting her grandkids to "know their grandma and grandpa are married too." The only difference in the story was that in the first, Russell was down and in the second, he was not. Perhaps the tabloid was pressed for stories and just tweaked the old one they had lying around.
We busted the rumor at the time by noting that Hawn is already a grandmother, as Kate Hudson has three children. Why would Wyatt's second marriage cause her to all of a sudden throw away her decades-long beliefs about marriage? Hawn told Woman's Day in 2007, "There is really no reason to marry." This won't change no matter what the Enquirer has to say.
One year after this marriage demand, Hawn and Russell remain together and unwed. A quick look at Hawn's Instagram will also reveal many photos of the two still happily together. They are even going to star as the holiday season's favorite husband and wife, Santa and Mrs. Claus, in Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles 2.
The Enquirer seemingly has a passion for patently false reports. It previously claimed that Russell and Hawn were living separate lives. It's targeted a different famous Russell, Russell Crowe, and said he was a nightmare on the set of Gladiator. While tensions were fraught on the set of the best picture winner, it's a little more complicated than saying it was all Crowe's fault. In another attempt at calling a marital collapse, Gossip Cop just debunked the notorious tabloid for claiming that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were all but over.
With the tabloid's reputation for being wrong about both the latest happenings and decades-old drama in mind, we can easily say this story was bogus. If Hawn was really ready to marry someone, anyone at all, then she would have done it by now.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.