Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Reportedly Planned To Marry Last Year

365 days ago Gossip Cop busted a story about Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn planning to get married. Since it’s been a year since the report, we’re going to look back on the story.
According to the National Enquirer, Russell and Hawn were inspired to finally tie the knot after watching their son get married last Labor Day. An anonymous source said the couple wanted to ensure their grandchildren “know their grandma and grandpa are married too.” The two have been in love for a long time, the outlet contends, and a wedding “will be a great way to ring in the New Year.” Wedding speculation for these two is a very common tabloid story, and this story is just one of many.
Gossip Cop debunked this story at the time, noting that their song Wyatt Russell’s labor day wedding, while no doubt nice, was also his second wedding. Why would a second wedding inspire them while the first one didn’t? Furthermore, Hawn has sworn up and down for decades that she does not plan to get married and has stuck to that resolve.
The intervening year has only exposed this story even further. New Years came and went without any wedding bells for Hawn and Russell. The two are still together, as they have been for years. Hawn recently posted a photograph of them together on Instagram, as she does often.
The two are even going to work professionally together later this year as well. Hawn and Russell will co-star in a sequel to The Christmas Chronicles, which we can expect to see around Christmas, obviously. While Russell and Hawn aren’t officially married, they certainly embody what marriage is meant to represent: love for eternity.
Just a few weeks after Gossip Cop busted this story, the same tabloid said Hawn was now demanding a wedding, or she would leave Russell. This version of the story was less positive than the previous one, for it cited declining health as the main reason to tie the knot. It was no more true though, as we’ve just said, these two do not plan to get married under threats or otherwise.
This is the same tabloid that has reported multiple secret weddings, one for Simon Cowell and one for Paris Jackson. It’s reported that Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott were planning a post-COVID wedding, but no plans exist. Whenever it’s in doubt, this tabloid can just make up a wedding. Hawn and Russell did not marry and probably never will.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.