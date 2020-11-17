Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Planned To Finally Get Married Earlier This Year?

Months ago, a tabloid claimed Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell planned to wed but called everything off after a fight. Gossip Cop looked into the story when it came out. Now, we’re taking a look back on the report and where the two stand today.
In May, the Globe reported Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell got into an argument and called off their impending nuptials. The paper used photos of the longtime couple that appeared to show Russell and Hawn arguing while they took a stroll in Los Angeles. A source revealed, "Ever since they decided to move ahead, they've been endless bickering over anything and everything,” referring to the two's alleged wedding plans. The insider disclosed Hawn “wanted to invite all their celeb pals, spiking the headcount to 300 at least,” while Russell “just wanted it to be family and maybe a few close friends."
The informant divulged more details about this supposed ceremony by adding "Goldie wanted music from India, while Kurt was thinking of the Beach Boys. Goldie wanted to wear this beautiful white Grecian gown that would show off her tan, but Kurt said another color was appropriate, which earned him a lot of dangerous looks." But, the insider claimed that the fight between the couple shattered all hopes of the wedding taking place. The source added that “deep down” Hawn and Russell loved each other but only when they weren’t “driving each other crazy.”
At the time, Gossip Cop debunked the silly report. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell weren’t arguing all the time and they certainly weren’t planning on marrying. The two have been together for nearly forty years. It’s been speculated if they would ever walk down the aisle, but Hawn and Russell clarified several times that they are happy just the way they are. Recently Russell and Hawn sat down with CBS Sunday Morning where the pair revealed there isn’t a "secret" to their lasting relationship, with Hawn saying,
For me, anyway, and it’s that you both want to be together. I mean, you’ve got to want to be together.
The Big Trouble, Little China actor also stated how he began his well-known relationship with his Overboard costar.
When I met Goldie, I was at a time in my life where I was definitely gonna put my worst foot forward when it came to any kind of relationship. I put my worst foot forward, and if you can handle that, then maybe there’s a chance of some reality there of us being together.
In regards to the tabloids, Gossip Cop has corrected numerous incorrect rumors about the longtime couple before. For example, Gossip Cop busted the Globe last June for claiming Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were trying to save their relationship. Before that, we dismissed another report from the same paper that maintained Hawn dumped Russell. Obviously, the tabloids have no insight into the couple’s longstanding romance.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.