‘Glee’ Star Opens Up About Getting Bullied By Lea Michele

Glee star Heather Morris has opened up in recent years about working with Lea Michele. This week, she continued talking about her former co-star, and it ain’t good folks.

Scared To Report

This week, Morris appeared on the Everything Iconic podcast where she discussed Britney Spears, the ups and downs of Glee, and, eventually, Michele. Morris said she was scared to go higher-ups at Fox about Michele’s behavior.

“We absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the Fox execs and said how we felt about the situation, and nobody really did,” Morris said. She added that the culture has changed in recent years, but “many people were very scared.” She didn’t feel like it was her place to speak out.

This isn’t the first time Morris has spoken out about Michele. Last year, she posted a message on Twitter discussing her treatment. There’s no love lost between these two.

She’s Not Alone

The late Naya Rivera spoke out about Michele in her memoir. Morris added in the podcast interview that Rivera was the only one who would confront Michele. Another co-star, Samantha Ware, caused a stir last year when she slammed Michele for racist behavior. Amber Riley has also spoken out about Michele’s behavior.

Michele issued an apology toward Ware, but that still attracted criticism. She said, “I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.” The problem was she said her behavior was “perceived as insensitive,” which was off putting to many for putting the burden of the incident seemingly back on Moss.

Michele Has Some Allies

While Michele has lost sponsorship over her behavior on set, she hasn’t alienated all of her co-stars. Earlier today she shared a photo of her son with co-star Darren Criss.

She’s also close friends with Jonathan Groff. To hear Morris tell it, Michele’s behavior was not always spoken about on set. It’s not surprising that she’d have some allies while alienating others.

What Are They Up To?

Michele’s very busy raising a family a the moment. Morris is currently working on a few projects, including The Bystanders with fellow Glee alum Jane Lynch. Glee seems cursed these days, and it’s disheartening to learn that the folks who worked on the show lived in fear of their co-star.

